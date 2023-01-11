Another wave of COVID may come in mid-February - Lyashko

The situation with coronavirus in Ukraine is under control, but the disease should not be neglected, because another wave of incidence may occur in mid-February.
Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko spoke about this.
As the Minister of Health added, the Ukrainian figure of 2,700 cases is not reliable, because many Ukrainians do not undergo diagnostics, having symptoms of the disease, and do not submit biomaterial for research.. Therefore, there is an underdiagnosis of coronavirus in Ukraine.
Recall, as noted by the infectious disease specialist, head of the National Group of Experts on Immunoprophylaxis under the Ministry of Health, Fedor Lapiy, a new wave of Covid is possible in Ukraine. According to statistics, 50-70 people die from this disease every week - several times less than in October last year.. But it should be borne in mind that this is only the tip of the iceberg, the number of victims of the disease may be higher and the threat of a new wave of diseases is quite real.
