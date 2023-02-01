Poison of the Nation

Ukraine is now passing the decisive exam for its own free and independent existence. Civil society, authorities, the Ukrainian Nation have come to the point where the door to life has opened before us as an Independent player in the world community, a true respected subject of international relations, who has the right to his own opinion, and is not the object of mercenary encroachments of others.

It remains to take one step - to defeat the enemy and win the bloody war unleashed by the former "brothers" (God forbid from such relatives!). The crucible of war is a terrible test for the Ukrainian Nation, which began on February 24 last year and has been going on for 342 long and terrible days of courage, bitter losses, victories and hopes that Ukraine and Ukrainians have already mastered the science of life well and will soon be in the graph " assessment" will appear the word "Victory" so desired for us.

Could Ukraine and Ukrainians get credit without a war? Probably! Way back in 2014. But the policy of far from pro-Ukrainian authorities, which protected the interests not of Ukrainians, but of pro-government oligarchic clans, who found themselves “in power” due to the gullibility of Ukrainian society, prevented the active position of the world democratic community in response to the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea and the occupation of part of Donbass. Too much corruption filth, which "corroded" Independent Ukraine, called into question the sincere desire of Ukrainians for a democratic path of development.

A lot has changed in 8 years. Even tirelessly stepping on the "rake", Ukrainians have become much stronger in their aspirations for democratic values and freedoms.. But, unfortunately, we could not overcome corruption ...

Corruption in Ukraine continues to thrive, as evidenced by the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by Transparency International and released on January 31. 33 points out of 100 possible, even despite the anti-corruption reforms and the new National Anti-Corruption Strategy in June! 116th place in the ranking of 180 countries! And this despite the fact that the average score in Europe, to which we refer ourselves, is 60! Even dictatorial Belarus got 39 points.

Yes, Russia is ranked below Ukraine with 28 points. But can it please? Absolutely NO!

“Wars disrupt normal procedures and heighten risks by allowing corrupt actors to embezzle recovery funds, which came to light in mid-January when an investigation revealed war profiteering by the Department of Defense and the Department of Community and Territory Development ,” Transparency International said in a statement. press release accompanying the publication of the index.

The war pushed to the surface the desire of some officials to make money on grief and blood. This cannot but negatively affect the attitude of our partners towards Ukraine. Considering that every such fact or even a hint of corruption is picked up by Russian propaganda, which humiliates Ukraine and tries in any way to defile our courage and will, it is difficult to overestimate the damage that such “dealers” in power do to the image of Ukraine.

Finally. Ten million dollars and two years - such a period and funds were demanded in Ukraine for obtaining permission to connect the future enterprise for the production of the well-known "Bayraktors" to the electrical network. This was stated by the General Director of the Baykar Defense enterprise Haluk Bayraktor. Lies, slander, misunderstanding?

Considering how much it costs to connect to the power grid even a small plot for a private developer for the construction of personal housing (and often the amounts are so “cosmic” that they exceed the cost of such a plot along with development), one can believe what Haluk Bayraktar says in his interview.

Is this allowed? Even taking into account the fact that, perhaps, this is not a bribe to someone’s offices, but a set tariff (unfortunately, the media did not have an explanation for this scandalous interview), should not the financial burden on the foreign a manufacturer, our Partner and Donor, ready to build the production of such UAVs necessary to protect Ukraine from the enemy at his own expense? Where, finally, is the reaction of the Ukrainian authorities?

Ukraine will definitely pass "and water, and fire, and copper pipes". We will win! And our Victory will be the beginning of a new era in the development of the country and the happy life of Ukrainians. But for this it is necessary to defeat not only the external enemy - Putin's Russia, but also the internal one, which, in its destructive influence on the future of the Ukrainian Nation, is not much inferior to the bloody horde from Muscovy.