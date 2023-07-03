"Theatre of the Absurd"?

Constant feeling of unreality of what is happening. At least in Russia. A completely incomprehensible march of the "cook", which quickly turned into a demarche. The reaction of the liberal pseudo-opposition and those dissatisfied with the dictatorial regime, who only occasionally "in words" supported the "rebels", but the main help to those who "went to Moscow to change power" manifested itself only in militant Internet messages, "kitchen conversations" and applause in Rostov . Applause later, when the already deceived "Wagnerites" returned "home". Or to execution. Or exile.

And where were all those whom Putin considers "real Russians" and about whose "popular support" he constantly conducts his painful public conversations? Why didn't they rush under the tanks of the "traitors" in Rostov or on the outskirts of Moscow? It seems that in Russia there are neither the first nor the second. The total indifference and inaction of the nation at a time when, according to the overwhelming majority, the fate of the future Russia was being decided. I could make up my mind, but...

Where was that "powerful barrier" of the National Guard, to which, after two days of a busy schedule of therapeutic psychotherapy and taking sedatives, Putin so thanked? To whom and for what? And how is it necessary to despise one's own people in order to carry such nonsense and not laugh like a madman? "People is hiding"? There is no people in Russia, there is no Russian nation. There is only a gray amorphous mass, which is completely dependent on electrical stimulation power. The hope for the recovery of the Russians and at least any hint of their own mind and will finally disappeared along with the dust from the PMC tanks.

The information that the West asked not to strike at the enemy during Prigozhin's motor rally is indignant. I really wish this was fake. Even if it was all a circus production of the FSB, the enemy confusion and demoralization of the troops did not disappear from this. So why not take advantage? What to expect? Will Prigozhin enter the Kremlin, drag Putin out and hang him on Red Square and end the war? Shameful Russian women will return stolen territories to Ukraine? Will they rebuild what was destroyed and bring the dead back to life? Nonsense! Then why such bans or requests?

There are a lot of questions. A lot of incomprehensible in the absence of complete information about the causes. Therefore, the consequences of the actions of Prigogine's (or Putin's) "pocket army" can be varied. Perhaps this is all the uncalculated really ambitious stupidity of a cook who has taken off too high. Perhaps someone promised something, but did not fulfill. For example, certain people from Putin's entourage (or foreign intelligence agents, or someone else) had to perform some actions in Moscow itself and the PMCs would only complete the combination. Perhaps, in this way, Putin prepared a total cleansing of the environment and society, which were closely monitored and taken "on a pencil."

Why not consider the "Wagner March" as the redeployment of combat-ready and war-experienced units to Belarus and, with the help of such pseudo-exiles, not ensure control of the territory uncertain in its rather sluggish partnership with the Kremlin of Belarus, at the same time creating a springboard for a new attack on the Chernihiv and Kiev regions?

Many possible causes, scenarios and consequences.

Underestimating the enemy, his cunning and deceit is a dangerous business. But lately, events in Russia have been following such a scenario that you begin to lean towards those who believe that the majority of Russians are simply mentally degraded. But it’s one thing to laugh at those residents of the Russian hinterland who, having been lucky enough to move in the summer from their usual “five-walls” to houses in military camps, first heated water on linoleum, then on jambs, then they broke the glass and window frames with doors were used , and in the fall they gathered and again returned to their smoky and dilapidated houses. It's cold in civilized housing without windows and doors!

And it is quite another thing to defend the country from a crowd of idiots with zero IQ and a huge population. It is not a fact that an intelligent enemy is more dangerous than such a pack of primal instincts in the absence of mental control.