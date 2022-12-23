Such a welcome analogy

Today is the first day of winter... Earlier, before the war, on this day, the mood seemed to suggest that there was a month left before the New Year. Buy gifts, decorate the house, buy a Christmas tree. Plan a holiday meeting so that everyone would have fun, both adults and kids. So that later, during the next year, with a warm smile, remember a happy evening with your family near the New Year tree. After all, it has long been known that “as you meet the New Year, so you will spend it” ...

And then there's Santa's truck in Bucharest burned down... Well, it doesn't matter! There is hope (and there is “hope”, there is confidence!) that Santa and St. Nicholas will repair the symbol of the New Year of the end of the 20th - beginning of the 21st century. It's not a problem for them.. How easy it is to fulfill the requests of the kids and give them on festive evenings what they dream about and what they ask for in their letters!

There were no problems before the war. Now it will be much more difficult for both Nikolai and Santa to fulfill the requests of the kids. After all, making "Putin die" is more difficult than giving a brand new shiny bike.. And such a wish for a vile freak is in the first line of requests from kids this year. Immediately after the request to stop the war ...

Millions of Ukrainian (and not only!) children on the eve of Christmas and New Year wish exactly this. Sincerely, from all my pure soul, which Putin's horde is trying to destroy or soil with their vile touch.

December 18, 1944. The US III Fleet was heading to Japan in order to "hammer the final nail" in the war against the Nazi satellite. The authorities of Japan, having no real forces of confrontation against the naval armada of the United States, asked their compatriots to pray together to the Goddess of the Sun in order to stop the Americans.

A sudden typhoon destroyed 31 warships, 146 aircraft based on them killed 790 US sailors. Having suffered such terrible losses, the US fleet was never able to strike at the Japanese Islands.. United States intelligence had information about the upcoming collective prayer in Japan. But she treated her like a "children's fairy tale", in which no one believes. As it turned out - in vain ...

They say the Japanese are like children. In your soul. Sincerely wishing the death of the enemy, tens of thousands of ordinary people, with their request to the Higher Forces, were able to do what the Japanese army and navy could not achieve. Maybe millions of children, whose childhood was destroyed by the bloody Russian horde led by a crazy short man, took away their relatives and parents, left them at home, will also be able to do with their childish sincere request what every Ukrainian and the vast majority of truly civilized people in the world are so eager to do. !

After reading these lines, someone will definitely ask the author what he takes at night? That an adult should not believe in such nonsense and also write about it ... Let me remind you - American intelligence back in 1944 did not believe either! This is first! And secondly - well, when else, if not on New Year's Holidays, should miracles be performed for REAL people?

Yes, and don't we, Ukrainians, deserve them after all?!