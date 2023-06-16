According to the official data of the FSB border service alone, in the first quarter of 2022, 3.88 million people left Russia. This is the highest figure since the white emigration. Of course, some of these millions later returned. But the total number of those who forever left the "land of birches and mud" during the period of the so-called "special operation" is not officially published or recognized anywhere by the Kremlin authorities, although we are talking about millions.

There was so much shouting at the information dumps that “designers, stylists and other “barbershopers” were fleeing from Russia, which “fastened” Russia does not need at all. “Thank God, the air will be cleaner,” Putin’s priests said. thought... The topic of “import substitution”, blown up and promoted by the Kremlin, turned out to be just as painful a fantasy as “Kyiv in three days”. And it's not just that "Russian ingenuity" is suitable only for garage workshops for repairing vacuum cleaners and washing machines stolen in Ukraine by orc marauders, and is absolutely incapacitated in production. It turned out that there was no one to show even such "ingenuity".

More than a million highly qualified employees left the country due to a senseless war. The number of destroyed invaders exceeded 200,000, and those who "had the good fortune" to return to their native swamps with separate parts of the body of an incomplete set, several times exceed the number of kobzon dressed for the concert. Add here hundreds of thousands of those who have already put on military footcloths from the brand of Putin's "partial mobilization", and the despair of directors and owners of Russian enterprises becomes understandable, for which there is simply no one to work for.

We should not forget about the consequences of COVID-19, from which, according to official Kremlin data, 388,000 Russians died, but experts estimate the total excess mortality of Russians during 2020-2023 in the range from 1.2 to 1.6 million. And about the general Russian demographic problems with the reproduction of a "fastened" nation, even Peskov said that "Demography is where we have not yet succeeded". And it won't work. There will soon be no one to carry out the functions of continuing the Muscovite clans. Is that the remains of the bags on hydroponics!

A recent survey by the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy found a record high shortage of workers in Russian industry. Maximum since the distant 1996. In April 2023, 35% of Russian enterprises reported an insufficient workforce. In particular, the most difficult situation has developed in the light industry, which is confirmed by the results of the study.. After the start of the sanctions war, the Russian market was fantastically liberated, not only expensive, but also mass brands left, which could have been replaced by Russian light industry products, but there is simply no one to produce them. Therefore, the Russians will be left not only without high-quality imported clothes, but even without such “families” and cotton dresses dear to the heart of Russians.

The problem of a shortage of personnel is one of the main factors hindering industrial development after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, along with uncertainty, a weak ruble and reduced demand. People are a resource that cannot be obtained in six months. Moreover, regarding this "resource" as if it were cattle, which must satisfy its physiological needs, except perhaps at the expense of pasture. Spending billions on a criminal war in Ukraine, Russia is constantly delaying the payment of wages, which are already meager. 20,000 rubles a month with delays led UAZ workers to strike. So far, small and local, but this is just the beginning.

Who worked as a "head" - fled the country. Who worked "with his hands" - died or remained a disabled heavyweight. The circle is closed, like a noose around the neck of the Russian economy. And this is all for the best for us Ukrainians. After all, it is not in vain that they say that what is good for a Ukrainian is death for a Muscovite!