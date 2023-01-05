Ukrainians celebrated the New Year. Probably, there is already a certain disappointment, because Putin is still alive. Not dead ((( Winter Grandfathers failed the task of millions of those who behaved well throughout the turbulent 2022. Perhaps it is not their competence to destroy the world's evil. They are for everything good!) They are also too liberal, like some of our partners. That is OK! In this case, the APU will put an end to the too long existence of the bunker idiot!

Almost all day on December 31, the orcs tried to spoil the holiday for Ukrainians. Sirens, rockets, shaheds. There was everything, but thanks to the skill of the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians did not manage to destroy the festive mood of the Ukrainians.

There was a speech by the President of the country. No, not like that, PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE, because only a person who is a REAL PRESIDENT of a REAL COUNTRY could find such real, piercing words! Even in the swamps, comparing the speech of OUR PRESIDENT with the protrusion of the Kremlin moron against the background of a green background (aphids) these are small green (black, orange, gray) insects sucking juice from the soft parts of the plant, most often from young shoots and flower buds) came to a sad conclusion about the complete insignificance of his own helmsman.

Ukraine celebrated the New Year. Russia also had fun as much as it could. Even with the gifts generously “sleeping” the Ukrainian Santa Clauses to the orcs on the Hymers decorated with garlands. The dumb-headed decided in Makiivka to celebrate HP in a big way, gathered in a large herd and let's strum on their own phones to all their orcs and orcs. Gathered heap - got exactly! About 300 pig-dogs turned into "aspic in its own juice."

In general, December 2022 turned out to be a record year in terms of the amount of Russian garbage disposed of. 17,280 occupiers found their last refuge in black polyethylene. Employees of the funeral services bureau "Pandora" from Krasnodar, keeping their "nose to the wind" of "successful" events for the Russian army, immediately reacted by starting the action "1 + 1 = 3"! Three coffins for the price of two! "Oh, come on, it's cheaper!" Perhaps it is time for the Russian authorities to stop timber supplies to China. Enough for their "coffins"!

It would be better if the authorities of the Kremlin turned these 17,280 carcasses into food kits in their lair and at least on New Year's Eve they corrected the situation with the lack of food in their own depressive regions. That is, all over Russia. “It’s both sad and delicious!” the Russians would say, eating their sons, men and parents to the New Year’s speech of the old dictator! (God, I'm sorry, what a grind, but the abomination does not deserve another attitude!)

Putin's speech is just the beginning for Russians of the "real pleasure" of watching tethered TV on New Year's Eve. Again, the Russians themselves, to put it mildly, were dumbfounded by the frank dirt and propaganda rubbish that a generous river poured on them from the blue screens. A star on a star and a star drives! Open Day at the Psychiatric Hospital! The ugly Petrosyan, to the applause of the ugly breeze, gave out a "speech", which the doctors must enter as a separate sheet in his medical history. The same "thick" as his "humor".

Sadalsky with the face of an asthmatic hippopotamus. Chicherin with facial expressions of the “withdrawal syndrome” of hard drugs, a bus with an advertisement for the largest Russian darknet market for trade in which blocked the road near the building of the Russian government in the center of Moscow on New Year's Eve. "Advertising is the engine of progress!". And advertising the sale of drugs in Russia is now more relevant and appropriate than ever. How can one survive without “psychotropics”, “chemistry” and “heavy drugs” in a country executed on reason under the leadership of degenerate criminals of “funeral age”?!

Speaking of drugs. Perhaps, it was under something very “heavy” that the rector of the Melitopol University was, including the stolen Ukrainian raccoon among the students. To the Faculty of Information Security! OUR RACCOON!

(Top secret. After viewing - destroy. Dear Ukrainians, you can breathe a sigh of relief! The integration of the Ukrainian scout raccoon was successful. The leadership of Ukrainian intelligence expects successful work from the chief sergeant "Enot" in destroying the information space of orkostan).

2022 is over.

At the very beginning of 2023, the Russians also got a reason to “breathe with relief.” Trampoline Rogozin still managed to get a thorn out of his ass from the Ukrainian-French gift, which the “cosmonaut” was awarded by the Defenders of Ukraine during the latter’s stay on a festive tour through the forward rear of the “invincible army”. Saved from constant standing, Rogozin (because he couldn’t sit for obvious reasons) decided to send a fragment from Macron’s ass with threats of “inevitable retribution.” In the absence of real means to threaten the West, the Kremlin will now use fragments of "gifts" from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which it can extract from its own buttocks? The country "404" lost to the world is trying to "scare the hedgehogs with its bare bottom"?!

While the Russians were having fun in this way for the New Year, the Ukrainians very simply and calmly celebrated the end of the Old and the beginning of the New. The Ukrainian Christmas tree in our capital, according to the international community, entered the top five world cities, and Kyiv itself was singled out by the well-known international agency Resonance in the ranking of "100 best cities in the world" as "Honorary best world city", putting it on a par with London, Paris and New York. We Ukrainians are pleased! It is also pleasant to understand the fact that, despite all the attempts of the aggressor, Ukraine lives and will live. And this year, and next, and for hundreds of years.

And the Russians hysterically and hastily met their last New Year as part of the under-empire. And they understand it very well.. Thus, “simple Russia” is still trying to turn a blind eye to the “wonderful prospects” that the bunker dictator “put under the Christmas tree” for all of them since the last days of last winter. But the process is already inevitable. Modern Putin's Russia has exhausted itself intellectually, mentally and values. After OUR VICTORY, the swamp awaits reformation and reformatting. And this is an objective need of the entire world community, which does not want to live in a world that poisons the very existence of a "garbage pit of all possible shortcomings and vices."