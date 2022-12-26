Rumors and gossip

The information field of war does not contribute to the improvement of the moral and psychological state of a person. Even despite the real successes of our Defenders, most of the news is negative, which is objectively related to Russian aggression and those troubles (not to mention the pain from the news about the death of our defenders and civilians in Ukraine!), Which have already come to our land or may occur in soon.

No wonder they say that "the expectation of death is much worse than death itself". Ordinary Ukraine, "twisted" with a variety of interviews with "experts" and "visionaries" of domestic and "imported production", is trying to figure out how to survive in the energy and social crisis caused by the armed aggression of a brazen enemy.

Either “it is necessary to flee from big cities” or even “from Ukraine”, then “do not be afraid, everything is under control and nothing terrible will happen”. Some people think that deadly-destructive-insecure content is a manifestation of "freedom of speech", but there is nothing good in such "freedom". This is an internal trouble, which only gives rise to various rumors from "informed sources" that bring the citizens of Ukraine a sense of instability and threat.

Today, in the face of the challenges of war, complex transformational processes, and a shaky economic situation, the format of balance and caution regarding the handling of information as a whole leads to the state of health of Ukrainian society. Everyday life shows that the lack of reliable and unambiguous information about any emergency event in the country increases the psychological tension among the population.

Experiences provoked by the frequent opposition of the news make people actively discuss disturbing and incomprehensible situations and topics with others in search of explanations.. The mechanism of information induction is triggered, which contributes to the formation and rapid spread of rumors.

Rumors take on an informative function, partially or completely distorting the primary information, and thereby disorient the population.

No matter how much we strive for “freedom of speech”, the information space of Ukraine, which is at war with an insidious enemy, is practically the same battlefield for the future of the country as the fields of the Kherson or Kharkiv regions. But, unlike a real battlefield, it can be very difficult to understand where the enemy is on the information fields! Information influence on the consciousness of a person or an entire nation is much more complicated than the use of a projectile, rocket or bullet. It is not so obvious and instant. But this does not make it less destructive or, on the contrary, it consolidates the freedom, aspirations and efforts of Ukrainians.

Therefore, now, in the conditions of a tough confrontation on the information front against the aggression of the Kremlin agitation and propaganda machine, it is necessary to formulate the state information policy as clearly as possible, not only on the main issues. Real Ukrainians already understand who started this bloody war and for what purpose. Any statements by public officials of the state should contain comprehensive and reliable information and should not even include hints of the possibility of opposite interpretations in all areas of Ukrainian life.

Balanced, unanimous, objective and transparent statements by the authorities will significantly reduce the spread of rumors and gossip. Thus, it will exclude the possibility of the enemy using their negative influence on the consciousness and emotional state of Ukrainians.

That is, it will bring our victory over the enemy closer!