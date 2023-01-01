Happy New Year!

At the end of December, there always comes a moment when there is a desire and a need to take stock of the ending year. What was it like for each Ukrainian individually and for our country as a whole?

Heavy, scary, bloody and proud! The results of this year should be summed up early. The results will be after our Victory! On New Year's Eve 2023, we can draw conclusions. And they are not at all comforting for the aggressor, who turned 2022 into a year of loss and suffering for Ukrainians. But, besides pain, misfortune and death, this year became for Ukraine the year when the country, which believed in its own strength, united in the face of a terrible threat and withstood the invasion of the occupiers, destroying all the bizarre plans of the sick dictator.

At the New Year's festive table, everyone who has such an opportunity will certainly raise their glasses to the blessed memory of the dead Ukrainians. Thousands of courageous Defenders, whose courage made it possible for Ukraine to celebrate the New Year as a free country. Thousands of civilians killed by a stupid bloody enemy for the ambitions of the Kremlin spider. Just like that, without any military necessity. About 450 small Ukrainians, according to official data, will never become adults. Every Christmas tree in Ukraine will be surrounded by angels. Our Angels!

Ukrainian is a singing language. The language of hardworking, cheerful owners on their own land! But Ukrainian curses are much worse than in the vast majority of languages.. And for this New Year, Saint Nicholas, Santa Claus, Santa Claus or Joulupukki, whatever you call him - the New Year Saint, will still be forced to turn into a killer, fulfilling the wishes of millions of Ukrainians and all those who are now trying to break life and steal the future. And so it will be - Putin will definitely die next year. It doesn’t even matter how: torn apart by the crowd on the square red with shame, in the cell after the process in The Hague, or from asphyxia with his senile vomit in his own bunker. Doesn't matter! He will surely die, because he is superfluous in this world.

In the New Year, Ukraine follows with pride. We have something to be proud of at the end of 2022! More than 100,000 vile orcs will no longer be able to poison our lives. They have no place among the living, and the Ukrainians have already deprived the world of a huge number of murderers, marauders and rapists. And for this we will definitely raise our glasses, especially since every day this pile of occupiers processed into fertilizers is growing.

We will raise our glasses to the heroism of the Ukrainians in the defense of Mariupol, to the expulsion of the orcs from the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kyiv regions, to the liberation of Kherson, to "Moscow" that has turned into a submarine! For the defense of Kharkov, the liberation of Serpentine! For all the things that make the bunker jerk tremble with rage, not understanding how this could even happen!

We will certainly raise our glasses to Engels and the Ukrainian Crimea, which is still under the heel of the enemy. For the fact that the “invincible army” is not only not capable of holding back Ukrainians on Ukrainian soil, but is already trembling from Ukrainian shelling of its own territory. There will be no rest for the invaders anywhere, even in their own swamps. Never!

We will drink festive drinks for the Ukrainian Heroes, whose courage and strength are already legendary! For the volunteers, on whose "shoulders" the initial defense capability of Ukraine was built! For the doctors who "pulled out of the other world" the wounded guys! For the power engineers who, despite 609 missiles that were fired by the enemy on the energy structure of Ukraine before today's shelling, did everything possible and impossible to ensure that Ukrainian enterprises operate, and our homes are bright and comfortable! We will drink to all of us, because every real Ukrainian in his city makes a feasible contribution to the common Victory!

2022 gave us an understanding that there are many real people in the world! Hundreds of millions of those for whom "freedom", "peace" and "democracy" are not just words, but a state of mind, without which life has no prospects and is not worth continuing. With the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, it became obvious that Ukraine was not left alone before the enemy.

Great Britain, Poland, the Baltic States, the United States of America and many other world countries created an “anti-Putin” coalition that dealt a powerful economic blow to the “Evil cell”. Thanks to the best examples of Western weapons in the hands of the Ukrainian Defenders, aggression turned for Moscow from an “easy walk for 3 days” into a real hell!

The ground will burn under the feet of the occupier, wherever he is! And there will be no salvation for him next year, as there was not this one!

And for us, Ukrainians, complete total Victory over the enemy without any of his conditions and bizarre whims! This will be the main result of our Ukrainian existence!

In the New Year 2023 everything will be Ukraine!

And it is to her, Ukraine, GLORY! And to its Heroes, to all of us - real Ukrainians - GLORY!