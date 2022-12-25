Ryazan-Saratov-Kursk

Monday, December 5, could be the moment of cracking the last hopes of the very Putinist brains of Russians who were sure of victory over Ukraine. Morning "pops" at the airfields near Saratov and Ryazan completely destroyed even the remnants of the myths and hopes of noisy fast patriots that "Russia is in despair" and "the enemy will not come."

From the epicenters of the morning cotton to the same Kyiv, which is “in three days”, more than a thousand kilometers. Deep rear of infidels today received a gift from Ukrainians "for coffee". “In a strange way,” this event almost coincided with Ukroboronprom’s statements about the creation in Ukraine of a new unmanned aerial vehicle with a flight range of more than 1,000 kilometers and a possible load of 75 kg. explosives.

The Russians did not like the “promotion” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine very much… It is understandable! After all, Moscow, the very heart of the enemy cell, is even closer than Ryazan and Saratov. The opportunity to get an explosive charge on your head during such an informative and patriotic excursion under the walls of the Kremlin woke up the “nation of winners” in a panic. Even the "arrivals" at the Crimean military occupation bases and the destroyed (unfortunately, so far - partially) Crimean bridge with the slogans "Crimea is ours" did not cause such a flurry of emotions in deep Russia. After all, the majority of Russians only dreamed of a vacation in the annexed Crimea while drinking patriotic-familiar drinks in the vicinity of their swamps.

Yes, and there is where to escape from the Crimea. It was where ... Home, to the "birches", "was ours - it became yours" and that's it! And where to flee from Russia? “Big race, but nowhere to retreat, everywhere 3.14!”

On the eve of these events, the Levada Center conducted another survey, which “showed significant support for the Russians to continue the“ special operation ”to the“ victorious end ”! Approximately 75 percent! Of course, we all believed such reliable results.. Moreover, almost simultaneously with the publication of the results of Levada, information was received about the results of a similar study from British intelligence. Referring to the data of "independent Russian media and the Federal Security Service of Russia," experts say that there is a decrease among Russians in support for the war in Ukraine. According to them, 55% of Russians are in favor of peace talks with Ukraine, and only 25% are in favor of supporting the war.. In April, the latter was 80%.

Even if the truth lies somewhere in the middle of these results, it would be very interesting to conduct such a study today, December 5th! As they say, "until the thunder breaks out, the peasant will not cross himself." Today, thunder struck for Russia, announcing to the Russian “muzhik” the inevitable approach of punishment for the crimes of the “chosen by the people” Kremlin authorities. And thousands of kilometers of distance will not save you from this punishment.

The "invincible army" turned out to be untenable not only for the criminal seizure of foreign territories. Even their own "Russian expanses" are now under constant threat of a fair retaliation. For all the crimes, the blood of Ukrainians, the tears of children and mothers, Buchu, Kherson, Mariupol, Amstor.

How will you sleep now, “simple Russia”, realizing that every moment a Ukrainian avenger, a “dove of peace” from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, can fly into your window and send you greetings from the “destroyed” Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian Nation, which you so went to put " on knees"?!!

While these lines were being written, the enemy once again carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Probably, well, he really did not like cotton in Ryazan and Saratov. There are many missiles that powerfully worked out Ukrainian air defense, but there are also casualties and losses. Sadness... But not the kind of despair that is now spreading across Russia, which has no way out.

We, Ukrainians, have such a coveted victory ahead! And for the Russians, from real prospects, only defeat and the abyss of falling into the historical abyss.