Today's situation is very similar to a certain milestone beyond which... Victory is above all, unquestioningly and unconditionally! But now it, so expected and desired by Ukrainians, depends not only on the courage and dexterity of our Defenders, but also on the presence of a single tough position of our assistants, members of the democratic anti-Putin coalition and the world community in general.

The next Kremlin intimidation of possible events on July 5, when everyone was expecting a terrorist act at the ZNPP, only led to promises from the West to perceive this as an aggression against the NATO countries with all possible consequences. The only question is "what are the consequences"? The entry of the countries of the bloc into hostilities? Striking the territory of the invader? Luckily nothing happened. The iodine remained intact.

Coming soon July 11-12. The NATO summit in Vilnius, from which we, Ukrainians, are waiting for cardinal decisions on Ukraine's accession. Yes there are rules. Ukraine is indeed in a state of war, but the rules are written by people. Alive, so far, people whose future now directly depends on Ukraine and its strength and courage. We must not take courage, but it is very difficult to defeat an aggressor of enormous size and resources on our own.

"An open military confrontation between NATO and Russia will lead to a world nuclear war!". Enough already to hide behind this thesis. Yes, it is possible that it will. And how can the defeat of Ukraine end for the West? Will Russia stop at the borders of Poland or Bulgaria? Or will the ocean or the English Channel stop her? Foolish hopes to get out of the water "dry" should have ended long ago. No one will survive and keep a quiet life until Russia is destroyed like an empire!

Russia started, but it will not end there. China expects only an understanding of the reaction to aggression. The final decision of the so-called united Democratic Community, which is now trying to "eat fish and not get your feet wet". And so, if now the invader does not receive a real rebuff and does not stop its vile existence, the West may feel not only "Russian boots on the Champs Elysees", but also the "fiery tiger" in the new Chinese lands. Already Chinese.

Diplomacy, balanced decisions, attempts to minimize possible risks - everything is clear. But not when the very existence of Putin's Russia endangered the life of the world! Exaggeration? By no means! Russian aggression against Ukraine is just a detonator for a chain reaction of the destruction of the world order. For a very long time, democracy tried to solve everything with words, while totalitarianism and dictators with communist parties built armies, sprouted an aggressive society, perceiving words as weakness and inability to defend or fight back.

Why is that? There are many reasons. First: the process of retaining power. Dictators and totalitarian leaders seek absolute power and control over their citizens. Democratic systems, on the other hand, provide mechanisms for power-sharing and limiting powers, which can be perceived as weakening the control and authority of the leader.

Dictatorships and totalitarian regimes are based on the principle of one-man leadership and often promote ideas of strength, discipline and unconditional obedience.. The principles of democracy, such as freedom, equality, and citizen participation in decision-making, can be seen as weak or ineffective.

Second: the presence of open opposition. Democratic systems provide freedom of speech, assembly and association, allowing the opposition to express their thoughts and ideas. Dictatorships and totalitarian regimes are afraid of losing control and growing opposition, so they restrict freedom of expression and suppress any form of dissent.. Regimes are "sick" with distrust of the masses. Various dictators and "kings" believe that the people are unable to make informed decisions and need strong and tough leadership. They believe that democracy can lead to instability, conflict, and bad decisions based on emotions and short-term interests.

Two views, two worlds. Absolutely different and not ready for further coexistence in peace and harmony among themselves. The world has become very cramped for development in two diametrically opposite directions. And now the very possibility of the further existence of democracy is being decided, as a fair social mechanism for the participation of citizens in decision-making, the development of society, the protection of the rights and freedoms of people.

So what, in fact, is the world democracy ready to do for its own protection and its own future? To cheer for Ukraine from the podium, "proud" of having provided the uniform and equipment for the deadly duel between Good and Evil? Or is it time to use your own hands, blood, pain and life to help in the destruction of the threat? After all, Democracy is not just words, right?