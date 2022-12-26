Reflections...

What did the Ukrainians do wrong before God, that He sent such terrible and bloody trials to our native land? Where and when did we err that we angered Him? Probably, most of us ask such questions. And often they don’t find an answer… Especially those who lost in this bloody war that Putin’s insane horde staged, their relatives and friends, kids…

What is our fault and is there any at all? It's not a punishment, it's a test! God, as they say, always measures out to his children only such troubles and misfortunes that they can overcome. Survive, win and live a happy full life again! Here we are, Ukrainians, we will stand and win. Otherwise it can not be!

And what was wrong with the Russians, that the Almighty deprived them of their minds? A hundred million, an entire nation! After all, the behavior of the inhabitants of the pseudo-empire defies any logic! Can I be so stupid and gullible? I'm not talking about the lack of conscience, humanity, morality, will, common sense and other qualities inherent in real people!

I try to understand them and I can't. It is their gullibility and stupidity. Let us assume that information appears on Ukrainian TV channels and other domestic media that Ukrainian flags are burned in Muscovy, beaten in the face for the Ukrainian language, and Ukrainian children are eaten. And I, for example, have an aunt in Krasnodar, a brother in Murmansk and a friend in St. Petersburg. I call them and ask them point-blank: are you out there, whore, out of your mind? What are you doing? They are shocked! They assure me that all this is not true and invite me to visit them so that I can see with my own eyes that my accusations are sheer nonsense.

And I live in a high-rise building, where almost every neighbor has relatives and friends living in Russia. My neighbors and I are starting to discuss this informational nonsense, which is stubbornly repeated on all resources, especially since Peter returned from the 2nd entrance from Moscow itself, where he celebrated with his relatives living there, the birth of his fourth child, his next nephew. He didn't see or feel anything either. Well, except that he argued with the saleswoman of the local Pyaterochka because of the lack of real bacon with a slot on sale. And that's it! Moreover, the woman even answered him in apologetic Ukrainian, and tomorrow already “one hundred percent there will be both lard and a palyanitsa with onions”!

Each of us has many relatives and friends in our hometown.. And in other Ukrainian cities and villages. We communicate, at first - we laugh at this nonsense, considering it an unsuccessful preparation for the celebration of the "April Fool's Day", then we begin to write and call on television. Because we do not understand the situation and we are offended that someone is trying to make a fool of us. And then, after some time, our President announces the start of some kind of “special operation”, because it turns out that, according to the President and the Garant, my aunt from Krasnodar, together with her brother from Murmansk, have already oiled their machine guns and are ready to invade my their native land, because Ukraine has been fiercely hated for a long time. And I talked with my aunt last night about a joint vacation in the summer ...

Do I believe in this nonsense? Is it possible that I, an intelligent person, will put on boots and take a gun to go kill my St. Petersburg comrade, to whom I baptized his daughter?! How? More than 50% of Russians have either Ukrainian roots or are genealogically related to Ukrainians! Why did the Lord deprive Russians of reason?!

There does not appear to be an answer to this question. For what modern Putin's Russia has become has no logical understanding...