The Darwin Award is a dubious award that recognizes people who have died or self-sterilized themselves due to their stupidity or carelessness, often neglecting basic safety rules.. The purpose of the Darwin Award is to ironically recognize people who have unsuccessfully used their intuition, common sense and survival principles.

How much intelligence does it take to die trying to take a photo with a wild animal or performing a dangerous stunt without proper preparation and safety? Or playing with fire, or, like a monkey, with explosives? But, despite the fact that the future "nominees" also willingly look through the footage taken by such "extremes" and are often amazed at their stupidity and recklessness, then they themselves follow their path to death.

When a person dies from his stupidity and at the same time does not endanger the lives of other people - this is his own business and the grief of loved ones. Woe, provided that during his lifetime such a blockhead has not yet had time to get his entourage with stupid antics. As they say, "Maxim died, and .... with him." And what to do when the whole country is trying to get the main nomination for the Darwin Award with sheep's stubbornness? Not yet herself, but trying to collect the maximum number of lives of innocent people - residents of other countries before her stupid death?

The Darwin Award is not official scientific or legal recognition.. It is more of a folklore phenomenon. Such a humorous way of making fun of the extreme recklessness and inability to follow the rules of safety and the use of common sense in all aspects of life. And here the key is "common sense". That is, what the vast majority of the population of Russia lost many years ago.

Who in their right mind and with an untormented mind, "closing their eyes" and not noticing the problems of their own home: the lack of repairs, furniture, transport, medicines, food, clothing, recreation and, in general, any prospects, will break into a neighbor, killing the owners, their children and parents? For what? In search of a "better share"? For whom?!!! Until poverty invaded, the neighbor already lived wow. It happened in every way: they quarreled, fought forelocks to each other, put up, drank a glass at the same table. Lived! And the poor neighbors survived. That's the difference...

You don’t have to be brain-deep to understand that the money that the Putin government spends on the criminal war against Ukraine would be enough to close most of the acute economic and social issues of modern Russia and turn the Ryazan region and other Russian “zadripanshchina” into some "Switzerland" in terms of living comfort. And any more or less mentally capable government, even corrupt and "thieves", not for the sake of the herd population, but for the preservation of their own feeding trough, would invest in the construction of more comfortable pens and filling mangers for livestock.

In the middle of the last decade, a loud "pig riot" took place in the Poltava region. In one of the settlements, businessmen built a huge, fairly modern, pig farm. They had enough money and brains for that. But the fact that to grow in a thirst for profit, instead of the planned number of livestock, several times more livestock, is a completely stupid idea - there was not enough mind for this. It is quite clear that neither treatment facilities nor ventilation could withstand such a load.. And it is very difficult to feed such a number of animals in such dense conditions. The poor animals began to die. Hundreds and thousands. The picturesque expanses of the Poltava region began to spread a terrible smell and a premonition of an ecological catastrophe on a regional scale.

People could not stand it and besieged the pig farm. Police, swearing, fighting. Both sides of the scandal were joined by authorities of different levels and business competitors of would-be owners. It was noisy and stinking in Beliki. Without going into the dark behind-the-scenes details, everything ended corny - the pigs exhaled. A new question arose: "Where are we going to bury them all?" somehow dug up. Sorry for the innocent pigs. Sadness... But the stench disappeared.

This is how Putin's epic of stench and death will eventually end. The damned occupiers, led by their stupid owner of the Russian pig farm, will breathe. Somewhere already we will find a place where to dig them. Together. But we will not feel sorry for the Russians, as for innocent pigs. Animals did not choose their own fate. The owner decided everything for them. So they are animals! And the Russians are sure that they are people. Maybe! But they are so stupid that they mindlessly follow their mentally mutilated Kremlin "owner" and the award, and the only prospect for them will be to receive a collective "Darwin Award" for the most massive madness that caused the suicide of an entire nation of subhumans!