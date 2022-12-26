Perhaps the only “value” that still remains significant for Russians (except for vodka) is money. It is not surprising. "Moral", "Spirituality" and other general civilizational true values fell "out of favor" in the country of lost hopes. There is money left... ...for some Russians, those who consider themselves an "elite" and are involved in the Kremlin's "Olympus". For others, they are miserable crumbs that the "Olympians" throw down to the "bottom" of Russia, as when they fed ducks on the city ponds of Mordor.

Every real fisherman knows a simple truth: the fish should never be overfed. She won't peck on the hook. The authorities of the Kremlin are still fishermen and they learned this truth a long time ago. Therefore, “feeding” follows the principle “so as not to breathe out”. And the "fish" willingly pecks at those miserable crumbs, on which Putin's power is "generous".

Realizing that "graveyard" did not cause any "spiritual uplift in the hearts" of ordinary Russians, but "feed" fresh "cannon fodder" with hundreds of thousands of "wooden" ones promised in the painful agitation fervor, the Kremlin decided not to stint on awards for "combat achievements ». And the "rates" differ significantly, dozens or even hundreds of times, from the proposed "bonuses" for Mordor warriors.

"That's not it, that's different!" the Kremlin screams. In Russia, everything is “different” ... Stole a sausage for 50 rubles - sat down for 5 years. He killed a man - sat down - "was grave" from prison - ingloriously died - "hero of Russia"!

We Ukrainians, what's wrong with them! We have destroyed and will continue to destroy until all the evil spirits of Moscow breathe out or go into their swamps. But for the Russians, those simple, deceived and dishonored by the Kremlin authorities, it would be time to think a little and understand in the end, at whose expense the insane dictator “rules the show”.

Moreover, they can earn money simply by surrendering on Russian planes or tanks. We, Ukrainians, have much higher prices for this grain!