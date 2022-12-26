The next meeting of the NATO Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking place in Romanian Bucharest. And again, once again, the main theme is to help Ukraine in the fight against the vicious criminal regime of Putin and his country, which has become, thanks to the bunker dwarf, the center of world evil.

The partner countries will again (God forbid, at least this!) agree on strengthening assistance to Ukrainians and agreeing with each other on the nomenclature, volumes and conditions for supplying weapons and ammunition necessary for Ukraine. For this they will be very grateful! But…

The situation around the war in Ukraine, which was started by a blood-mad dictator and his entourage, is reminiscent of the situation when in a village where an eternally drunk criminal-debaucher wound up, the villagers turn to the police for help. And law enforcement officers conduct only explanatory conversations with a frostbitten jerk, motivating the impossibility of his imprisonment by the fact that "he has not killed anyone yet!" And they offer the villagers to create a "people's police" and curb the insane on their own. “We will even give you rubber truncheons. And we will tell you when and where to catch him!”

First, the perpetrator has already killed! Thousands! Tens of thousands of innocent people. And he offended and destroyed lives - tens of millions. Secondly, having drunk blood, this maniac will not calm down and will not turn into a “decent citizen”, no matter how many intimate conversations you have with him.

The future position of the great geopolitical players at the start of the war was clear. Unpleasant, vile for Ukrainians, moderation of the "powerful of this world", oppressed, but was clear. But almost nine months of the war, the heroic Ukrainian resistance, the terrible war crimes of the occupier, the tragedy of the entire Ukrainian nation have already put absolutely everything in its place. Putin will not stop unless he is stopped once and for all, radically. And to hope that Russia "suddenly becomes wise" and destroys the bloody dwarf and his bloody regime is absolutely not unfounded. And no sanctions will help.

The rat was driven into a dead end. Neither tame nor "feed" will work. Only kill. Until it's too late. Everyone! Not only for Ukrainians. We have already understood what we are worth, and we are proud of our will and strength. We are proud through the pain and bitterness of loss. This is war! For our Ukrainian nation - liberation, fair and Holy! And we have much to be proud of. But does the West understand that it is not only our Ukrainian life that is at stake in this war and our courage?!

The rat is ready for anything. The fear of his own death still keeps him from using nuclear weapons. But increasingly, in the Kremlin's media, paid horloders are lamenting the need to use "conventional" weapons, emphasizing that they are not banned "dirty" "nuclear", but "common for warfare" "clean." Does NATO want to wait for the moment when “Satan” missiles with a seven-ton explosive part destroy Ukrainian cities and harvest thousands of bloody Ukrainians?

"Procrastination is like death!" It's about today. After all, it is almost impossible to shoot down a ballistic missile at a speed of 20 thousand kilometers per hour. No air defense agents will help! No matter how many partners are given to Ukrainian defenders!

Putin's evil must be destroyed now! By any means and methods. The collective West has already stopped delaying and waiting and hoping for Ukrainian protection! And it's not that the enemy threatens to use new, even more destructive and bloody means of destruction! Enough Ukrainian blood and death already! So far "Ukrainian" and not "German" or "American" death...

Of course, it's nice that Mr. Stolnteberg is sure that Ukraine is waiting for NATO after the war. But it must end here and now! Immediately! Because if you keep postponing, it may be that Ukraine will have nowhere to join!