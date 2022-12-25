Beijing-Moscowbad train

Early this Sunday, The Wall Street Journal, an important publication citing political advisers to the Beijing authorities, reported that, according to experts, Xi Jinping finally decided to bet on Putin after nine months of doubts over the war in Ukraine and instructed his government to fix stronger economic ties with Russia.

The “borderless partnership” celebrated by the leaders of Moscow and Beijing prior to Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has given way over the past 9 months to a rather lukewarm relationship between the two countries. China began to doubt the need for close cooperation with Russia.

Xi Jinping has so far not publicly criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine. However, in September of this year, at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, the Chinese leader showed Putin his discomfort in connection with the unjustified aggression of Russia.. In the public part of the talks at the SCO summit, Putin admitted to Xi for the first time that the Chinese leader has a “question and concern” about the war in Ukraine.

In early November, Xi Jinping also spoke out for the first time against Russian threats to use nuclear weapons in Europe and escalate the conflict in Ukraine.. The Chinese leader confirmed this position in a conversation with Joe Biden.

And now, after 9 months of deliberation, the Chinese leader instructs his government to strengthen economic ties with Moscow. This news removed the wave of furious excitement of Russian propagandists, who began to praise the life-sentenceman and his “geostrategic genius” in front of each other, not understanding what China was really preparing for its raw material “vasal”.

What kind of connections are we talking about and what do the Chinese authorities want from Russia?

“...The plan involves China increasing imports of Russian oil, gas and agricultural products, expanding joint energy partnerships in the Arctic, and increasing Chinese investment in Russian infrastructure, including railways and ports. In addition, Russia and China are increasing operations in the ruble and yuan in order to avoid sanctions and expand the circulation of the Chinese currency.”

Simple and concise. Doesn't it remind you of anything? The “agreement” between a developed owner and its raw material application, completely “written off” since the times of the USSR, is the USSR and one of the African countries that has barely lost the power of a cannibal leader. To immediately fall under the power of another cannibal, more civilized. Increasing the supply of raw materials, investing in their extraction, food supplies and expanding the possibilities of transportation. And, of course, a corresponding increase in the supply of highly processed products paid in the currency of the metropolis. Resources, logistics, financial system…

Yun Song, director of the Chinese program at the American think tank Stimson Center, expressed the opinion that "China's dominance is growing" in relations between Moscow and Beijing.. And it's hard to argue with that. It seems that the patient Chinese have waited for the moment when the corpse of Putin's Russia begins to float past them along the Amur and are trying to legally and economically seize the tidbits of the defeated empire.

Putin’s next geopolitical “victory”, which was supposed to become a “lifeline for Moscow” in the face of Western pressure, will very quickly turn into an economic and geopolitical noose on the thin neck of an elderly helmsman, which he voluntarily threw over himself and his own country. Xi Jinping decided not to "bet" on Putin and Co., but simply "bet" on him and his stupid anti-people government. Russia has every chance in the near future to turn into a colonial raw material and resource addition to the powerful Chinese metropolis.