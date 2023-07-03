The question arose before the Ukrainians: to drink or not to drink? Unfortunately, so far we are not talking about vodka in honor of the victory over a stupid rabid enemy, but about iodine preparations, which are again being actively discussed due to the threat of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP.

No matter what anyone says in the markets and in the store queues, the uncontrolled and really unmotivated use of such drugs only because of the fear of a threat is absolutely unnecessary and can cause real health problems. Allergic reactions up to the level of anaphylactic shock, manifestations of iodism, exacerbation of thyroid diseases, dyspepsia, dizziness and impaired kidney function are far from an exhaustive list of possible consequences of self-administering iodine to oneself out of fear.

Do the fears of Ukrainians have a real basis? Unfortunately, they have ... After the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka dam, it is clear to everyone that neither the Kremlin idiot nor his crooked executors will stop at nothing. The ghostly radiance of the "Russian world" has clearly turned into horror in the style of "even a deluge after us."

The threat is absolutely real and as stupid as everything that Putin's Russia does. Give an order to leave the territory of the nuclear power plant until July 5, and those who remain, in the event of an explosion or other accident at the ZNPP, yell that it was "Bandera's people who blew it up"? Only mentally defective "strategists" from the Kremlin are capable of such "shaping" of public opinion. Everything is stupid. But Ukrainians don't get any better from such stupidity.

The orks have mined four of the station's six reactors. Even the not entirely respected Mr. Grosi, who constantly makes some incomprehensible curtsies towards the occupiers, assesses the situation at the ZNPP as "extremely unstable." And why should it be stable, if the threat exists not only from the "undermining" of reactors by stupefied Russian monkeys, who perceive Atomic energy as a kind of "grenade" to increase tension and intimidation. After the explosion of the Kakhovka dam, the water level in the reactor cooling pond fell, which could cause an uncontrolled increase in the core, followed by destruction and the release of dangerous radioactive substances.

Now five of the station's six reactors are in the safest "cold" mode with a temperature of 70 degrees. One is more "hot". Termination of cooling due to insufficient water level will lead to a catastrophe on "cold" in seven days, on "hot" - in a day. Without any mining and explosions. It is enough to destroy the cooling system - and there will be very little time left to prevent a catastrophe, especially considering the hostilities.

Zaporozhye and the Dnieper, Crimea, Moldova, Turkey, the Krasnodar Territory of the aggressor himself - a terrible possible "geography" of the catastrophe. The long-suffering Black Sea, which has already suffered terrible damage from the dam explosion, mining and, in general, hostilities, is already losing flora and fauna. Will it be able to survive also radiation pollution, which will not stop at it, but will move to the Mediterranean and Marmara? Do our Mediterranean partners understand the full horror of the consequences of a possible Russian terrorist attack?

They hardly understand ... At least, the Ukrainians did not wait for the Kakhovka terrorist attack, the consequences of which could be even worse than the threat at the nuclear power plant, for a special reaction from the world community and assistance in eliminating and preventing the spread of water poisoning and the destruction of the biocenosis. Apparently the "picture" of the event was not as scary as the reports from Bucha. The psychological features of the perception of events can play a foolish joke with Europe, which has not fully realized the terrible situation, both the one that has already happened at the Kakhovka dam and the possible one at the nuclear power plant. But there will be no one to laugh at her.

So to drink or not to drink "saving iodine" for Ukrainians? Not yet. But you need to have it "at hand" in order to provide protection for yourself and your family if necessary.

And God forbid that it remains in a drawer or pocket unopened!