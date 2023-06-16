39 years, from 1936 to 1975, when Spain was ruled by the dictatorial regime of Francisco Franco... Since 1994, modern Belarus has been ruled by the potato dictator Lukashenka, who is still a little short of Franco's tenure in power. For 10 years. And it won't last...

Lukashenka came to power without a civil war, as was the case with Franco. But there are certain parallels: the Franco regime was supported by Nazi Germany, Lukashenka's regime was supported by the Kremlin and, a little later, Putin personally, who became a real "big brother" for the Belarusian dictator. 29 years of the country's life "at the dictation" of the Kremlin led to the destruction of the democratic future for the Belarusians, who were cleverly "obscured" by propaganda about "the quality of Belarusian life on a level with the desired USSR."

Not all Belarusians liked such a "fairy tale". Many understood that the Lukashenka regime was leading the country along a path very far from the ideals of freedom and independence of the nation. After the "fair" elections of 2020, when the dictator calmly appropriated the victory for himself, a real purge of Belarus from dissenters began. In one of the interviews with Lukashenko, he publicly promises to "deal with" traitors and "not his own people". The dictator fulfilled his promise by introducing real terror against people who took to the streets to protest the election results.

The Belarusian opposition has lost to the Lukashenka regime. As in Spain in the mid-twentieth century. The number of victims of the repressions of the Franco regime has not yet been established.. According to eyewitnesses, people could be killed even for disrespectful comments about the church or reading opposition literature. According to historian Paul Preston, after the end of the war, "20,000 people were killed, tens of thousands died in prison from disease and starvation. Half a million fled the country."

The number of Belarusians killed by the Lukashenka regime is not known at the moment, but in terms of the number of those who fled the country, fleeing repression, the terrible statistics are very close to the number of Spaniards who left dictatorial Spain in those distant years. From 200,000 to 500,000 people left Belarus after August 2020. Such data are provided by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The socio-economic policy of the Franco regime was based on four main elements - a controlled economy, autarky, corporatism and social "harmonization". With the exception of autarky (the economic regime of the country's self-sufficiency, in which the external commodity turnover is minimized), which could not be inherent in Belarus, which has become a virtual satellite of imperial Russia, everything else corresponds to the realities of today's country, which finds itself between the dictates of Lukashenka and the imperial whims of the "big brother".

Spain officially remained neutral during World War II. But this did not stop her from sending the "Blue Division" to help Germany fight against the USSR. Apparently, it is Lukashenka who, apparently, is not the "aggressor" in the war of Russia against Ukraine, but it was from the territory of "uninvolved" Belarus that the Moscow orcs invaded the Chernihiv and Kiev regions. It was from the airfields of Belarus that the planes of the occupiers took off to strike at the territory of Ukraine, destroy infrastructure and massacre Ukrainian civilians.. So is Belarus involved or not?

Franco held on to power for 39 years thanks to outside support. First there was Nazi Germany. After the defeat of fascism in World War II, the pro-German position of Spain led it to isolation. But a little later, thanks to the pronounced anti-communist orientation of Franco's power, Spain was practically under the patronage of the United States. Lukashenka is still in power only thanks to the "curators" from the Kremlin. The inevitable defeat of Putin and the destruction of his dictatorial regime after the victory of Ukraine will leave Lukashenko alone with the Belarusian society, which is unlikely to want and be able to live "under a dictator." And the international community, primarily the Ukrainians, will not forget where the attacks on Ukraine came from.

After Franco's death in 1975, Spanish politicians agreed not to deal with the bloody legacy of Franco's dictatorship and not to discuss past events related to this regime.. Both "right" and "left" adopted the so-called "Pact of oblivion", which was an attempt to overcome the past and focus on the future of Spain. The pact supported the transition to democracy in the 1970s and set aside difficult questions about the recent past for fear of jeopardizing national reconciliation and the restoration of liberal and democratic freedoms.

But is such an option possible for Belarus after the death/removal of Lukashenka from power? To decide exclusively for the Belarusian society. Will Belarusians forgive Lukashenka's authorities for more than 35,000 detainees, dozens of missing, more than 450 tortured and more than 1,400 injured, including children and teenagers, during the Belarusian Nation regime's crackdown on the potato dictator's usurpation of power? Will Belarus forget Zhodino, Mogilev, Baranovichi? Will Akrestsina, who has become a symbol of the torture of civilians who disagree with electoral fraud, participants in the protests in Belarus in 2020-2021, be able to forget? Or will he forget the arbitrariness of the "occupier brothers" from Russia, who committed crimes and mocked the civilian population, who were "fortunate" to live next to the billeted Russian war criminals?

Will the Belarusians forgive themselves for silently watching how Russia brings death from their territory to the Ukrainians? Thus, Ukrainians, with whom Belarusians have shared bread and water, joys and troubles for centuries, cursed like a neighbor and put up at the same table, fraternized and got married! Huge respect and gratitude to those sons and daughters of Belarus, who, side by side with the Ukrainians, destroy the common enemy! But ... Where were the others when the blood of Ukraine is shed?

Apparently it's not. The Belarusians will not forget and will not forgive the Lukashenka regime for anything. And draw conclusions. But - this will all be an internal affair of the Belarusians themselves. They choose their future and the future of their descendants. Ukraine has every right to help its neighbors make the right choice, support them at a crossroads and protect them from mistakes. And the final choice should be made exclusively by the Belarusian Nation. After all, Belarusians are a Nation, aren't they?