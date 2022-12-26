pernicious illusions

War is a terrible page of life for every person whom God has appointed to live in wartime. Groups of people, peoples, entire nations suffer from wars, which over the course of millennia periodically (I would like to! But in fact - almost constantly) will test human civilization for morality and humanity.

"A good war is better than a bad peace"... False! The only good war is one that doesn't happen. Which managed to be avoided without losing its honor and dignity. Unfortunately, most often, "flight" from the war automatically means the loss of these qualities inherent in a real person.

The Ukrainians did not start this war. And they didn't want it. But when the enemy crossed the borders of his native country and began to destroy Ukrainians on his own land, he left us no choice.. Only war! Only fierce resistance to the aggressor! This is how the Lord appointed us that Ukrainians are genetically incapable of exchanging their own freedom and independence for a miserable slavish existence under the boot of an occupier.

The depressing defeat of 2014 and the loss of part of their own territories, provoked and implemented by the then treacherous authorities of long-suffering Ukraine, gave Putin’s Kremlin a reason to hope for an “easy ride” at the beginning of 2022. What the sick dreams of the bunker grandfather turned into as a result became a real horror both for the Kremlin and for the majority of Russians who were already mentally building dachas and dividing plots in the Poltava region or the picturesque banks of the Dnieper.

"What a surprise"! The “Second Invincible Army” completely pierced its forehead against the Ukrainian defense of the Armed Forces and the resistance of such a “peace-loving and calm” local population. The collective West has finally determined for itself the “side of truth” and has begun unprecedented support for Ukraine. Russia, instead of another "step towards world domination", found itself in international isolation and powerful sanctions, one step away from the abyss of historical non-existence.

Unfortunately, the collective Western consciousness still hopes that the war will remain “encapsulated” in Ukraine. In some ways, this is even our fault ... We turned out to be too strong and invincible in protecting our own freedom and country. We ourselves have given the West the hope that we will cope with the global evil with our own hands.. We will stand and win. And so it will be. Undoubtedly! But - at what cost?

During the war, there is a crossroads of military, economic, social, psychological and other manifestations of the life of the country and each of us.. Sometimes they come into conflict with each other and we choose our actions and actions solely taking into account the expediency for the defense of Ukraine and military strategy. This is war! But, unfortunately, the real bloody content of the events at the front is not always clear to those who are in the rear and for whom the war is just annoying and annoying sounds of air raids.

The death toll of the Defenders of Ukraine is a military secret with limited access to information. We all know that the enemy has lost nearly 90,000 dead alone.. We rejoice at such losses of the vile occupier. And we have every right to do so! We did not come to someone else's house with weapons in our hands and commit bloody crimes! The enemy must be punished. cruelly. Death!

But the lack of truthful information about our own losses, about the numerous (otherwise it cannot be in the war!) Deaths of our Defenders, who every day restrain the enemy with their own lives and provide us with our Freedom and Will, about the inhuman trials and terrible conditions in which our guys on the front line, distort the awareness of the population of the real picture of the bloody events.

Propaganda is propaganda, but it seems that some of those who sit their asses in restaurants or “muddy the waters” due to power outages imagine events on the front line, which stretches, for a minute, for 3,700 kilometers (!!!) of Ukrainian land, like some kind of bright booklet, where the Defenders drive Lend-Lease, shoot from Lend-Lease, eat Lend-Lease and, in general, live for themselves, like in a resort, sometimes remotely dropping imported quadrocopters on "stupid and hungry skinned impoverished enemy" various deadly "toys" and, then, joyfully applauding and smiling at their own successful "jesters".

Absolutely destructive and dangerous illusions! War is blood and death! And not only hostile! Thousands of Ukrainians have already given their lives and the war continues to harvest a bloody harvest every day, not understanding who is the occupier and who is the defender.. War is not a forced “country walk without women and drinks”, and a blackout is not a reason for irritation and curses towards local or all-Ukrainian authorities. And those who do not understand this, with their conversations and actions, only complicate the already prohibitively difficult defense of their native land.. Thus, delaying our Victory.

And those who are in captivity of false ideas and thoughts must either realize the realities of the war, or the war will come directly to him and completely destroy any illusions.