It is not the only one ... Unfortunately ...

Well, there are such people, even when they see them for the first time, a chronicle of their childhood appears before their eyes, when a little one, for example, Ilya, falls out of the cradle, beats his head on the cemented floor, but then rises on weak legs and climbs back into his bed on his own. With a head injury. Fatal for little brains. Forever...

It was this impression of a severe head injury received in childhood and not treated that Ilya Kiva evoked at first sight. For a moment - EX is a Ukrainian political, statesman and public figure. People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 9th convocation from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, member of the Committee on Legislative Support for Law Enforcement Activities (2019-2022). Former head of the Poltava branch of the "Right Sector" and regional political leader of the "Right Sector" in the East of Ukraine, former chairman of the Socialist Party of Ukraine, ex-head of the Trade Unions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, ex-adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov. Former Head of the Department for Combating Drug Crimes of the National Police of Ukraine.

Here comes the dilemma: is Kiva really stupid? After all, he graduated from the Pedagogical Institute and received the specialty of a psychologist. In 2009 he received a diploma from the National Law University named after. Yaroslav the Wise, and in 2017 - another law degree at the National Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Three higher educations! Clever disguise? Maybe. Certain mental disorders are very difficult to detect for an uneducated layperson in psychiatry.. But we are told, "and then each one will be rewarded according to his deeds" (Matt. 16:27). It is clear that only the Lord has the right to punish. But are we silent sheep that we give control to those whose place is in a psychiatric hospital?

How? Did anyone have doubts from the very beginning of this character's "bright political career" about his complete mental incapacity? Don't lie to yourself right now! Why, then, was this animal cut short by NAMI as a deputy, led the parties in Ukraine, advised the Minister of Internal Affairs? How did he pass the hospital commissions and did the responsible psychiatrists have any questions about his mental abilities? What would happen to a member of the Bundestag or the US Parliament, if he was caught "hot" with his hand in his pants during a meeting?

Kiva is not alone. Unfortunately... Or are we too tolerant of scum and psychopaths from power? We are very embarrassed by manifestations of Western tolerance. Even the very word - "tolerance" - we have already begun to associate with sexual disorder and unnaturalness, which is rapidly advancing in Europe and America. But our "tolerance" to our own scoundrels and scum can be much worse for the Ukrainian Nation than Western "tolerance"! We are used to "someone" having to make the decision and take responsibility. And we, ordinary Ukrainians, will continue to raise our glasses, wishing "so that it doesn't get worse."

Why do we need "so that it doesn't get worse"? And when will it be "better"? Why do we, smart, hardworking, sincere, endure and keep silent. We endure and keep quiet! Dregs despise Ukraine and Ukrainians, profit from the war, help the enemy. Corruption has received a new trend "military" and levels the heroism and valor of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And we all understand this well.. So who are we if 94% of the population considers corruption to be one of the main problems of the military today? We understand everything, but we can’t say anything? Is the fight against corrupt officials and traitors really only the work of the SBU?

The internal enemy is much worse than the aggressor! The consequences of corruption and the activity of traitors during the war can have a serious negative impact on the Ukrainian nation.

Weakening Defense Capacity: Corruption can lead to inefficient use of the military budget and underfunding of the army. This could lead to insufficient procurement of modern weapons, equipment and protective gear, making Ukrainian forces less prepared to resist military aggression.

Loss of public confidence: Corruption and betrayal during the war can undermine the confidence of the Ukrainian population in their government and institutions. If the population believes that its leaders are abusing their power or working for the enemy, this can cause frustration, mistrust and destabilization of society.

Economic losses: Corruption and treachery during war can lead to significant economic losses.. Unfair distribution of resources, theft of public funds and unscrupulous practices can weaken the country's economy, worsen the investment climate and reduce the income of the state and citizens.

Deterioration of living conditions of the population: Corruption and betrayal can negatively affect the living conditions of the Ukrainian population. A lack of equity, a lack of social protection, and a dysfunctional economy can lead to increased inequality, poverty, and social unrest.

Undermining international trust: Corruption and betrayal during war can undermine the international community's trust in Ukraine. Negative perceptions of corruption and dishonesty in the Ukrainian government could lead to restrictions on international aid, economic sanctions and loss of support from other countries.

Don't we understand this? So why are we so indifferent then? Why do people like Kiva sit in offices, steal our money, despise our Nation and delay our Victory?

Regarding examples. Who will say "Name the names! Where? Who?". I am sure that each of us has such examples at different, practically all levels of our lives. We see them almost every day. And we are silent!