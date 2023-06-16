Ultimate Victory

There is no doubt that we Ukrainians will defeat Putin's scoundrels. Neither we nor our friends-partners. Such confidence is based on the realities of today, when the "power of the second army of the world" has completely shattered against the Ukrainian defense, which has become a combination of courage and dexterity of the Defenders of Ukraine, the help of partners in the anti-Putin coalition and the indestructibility of the Ukrainian Nation as a whole.. This is first.

And secondly, almost every inhabitant of the democratic world has realized that the victory of Ukraine is the only way to end the war and achieve peace. Any other scenario will lead to further Russian aggression, which neither the Baltic countries, nor Poland, Romania or Moldova will be able to stop.

Ukraine has become a symbol of freedom and democracy, which are absolutely unacceptable for Putin and the Russian regime. The victory of Ukraine is the victory of a state that was considered by many to be "peripheral and colonial" in relation to a force that considered itself "center and empire". Russian leaders claim that the Ukrainian People and the Ukrainian State do not exist at all. Therefore, Ukraine is now standing up for the basic principle of civilizational development: all nations are equal, and states deserve respect. The victory of Ukraine is the victory of all those who believe in law and justice, the rule of law and pluralism, the importance of cooperation between democracies.

Is such a Victory of Ukraine over imperial Putin's Russia possible, which will lead to the return of state borders to the state of the beginning of 2014? Yes, definitely! But will such a victory be complete and final? No, unfortunately, this will only be a temporary respite before the next invasion of the Kremlin Evil. Moreover, the enemy will be able to recuperate and take into account the miscalculations of the lightning-failed "three-day special operation." The preservation of the territorial and state integrity of modern Russia on any terms will eventually lead to the beginning of a new, even more powerful and more destructive aggression on the part of the Kremlin, not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world in general. Therefore, the "victory", which is needed not only by Ukrainians, but by all mankind, will come only when Russia, as an "empire", ceases to exist at all.

Modern Russia and Russians "lost" in the twilight of their own history, when the Russian empire was one of the largest and most influential empires in world history, which significant expansion and influence made one of the strongest powers of its time.. Painful ideas of restoring its "greatness and influence" have eclipsed the minds of most Russians. Moreover, this "idea" is very skillfully used by the Putin authorities in order to justify the deplorable state of the Russian society, explaining the general decline by "the struggle for historical values and a worthy place on the world stage, which Russia should occupy by its historical right."

Over the years of his reign, Putin has turned himself into a real uncontested "tsar-autocrat", who is perhaps the main "pillar" on which the propaganda nonsense about the future "greatness and prosperity" of ordinary Russians rests. As long as Putin is alive - until Russia turns off its path to the abyss. The absence of any alternative to Putin's "reign" due to the total destruction of the non-systemic opposition and competitors makes even minor "revolutionary manifestations" impossible at the national level.

Shifts at the regional levels, to which modern Russia is already very close, with the existence of Putin as the "leader of the nation" (which he is as of now), are also unlikely. Even a defeat in the war against Ukraine in the form of a "withdrawal to the borders of 2014" can become for the vast majority of "Putinists" only "an opportunity planned in advance by a "genius strategist" to strengthen the power of an invincible army in order to launch a full-scale implementation of a brilliant plan of world domination."

The stupid banner of a stupid under-empire must fall. But only in public. Any other destruction or natural long-awaited death of the dictator, which will take place "not in public", will not lead to anything positive. Thanks to the huge number of "clones" "Putin lived, Putin is alive, Putin will live" for decades to come.

The "cardboard fool" will lead the country even at 120 years old, motivating such "longevity" with "outstanding and breakthrough achievements of Russian medicine and scientists." Therefore - only in public, in public and under cameras. He fell from the podium, a bullet in the head, slipped on the contents of the "black suitcase" - always a close-up, separately - brains, and even so that he stepped into them or fell and crushed laurels or Shoigu.

That's when - that's it ... "The flag has fallen" and neither Medvedev, nor Sobyanin, nor Shoigu and Naryshkin will be able to raise it ... Then the regional elites will raise their heads, then the Far East and Siberia will finally understand that without the Kremlin they will be more satisfying and calmer. The North-West will find shelter in Europe, and Karelia will remember that it is part of Finland. Having received real opportunities and alternatives that do not depend on commands and orders from the "white stone" part of the territories of modern Russia, they will quickly recover from the imperial disease, the peddler of which is the dictatorial power headed by an elderly criminal.

That's when the "empire" will cease to exist. And this will be our absolute Victory. For Ukraine, for Europe, for civilization in general!