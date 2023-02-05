About sore

As Alf once said, "Some things should only be in the imagination." We are all far from children and we are well aware that we do not live in an ideal world. It is no secret that in many ways "the world is ruled" by corruption. Ukraine, too, was not spared by the terrible disease "make money on your high (and not so) position." Unfortunately, corruption is everywhere. From kindergartens to cemeteries. From habitual bribery at the lowest levels of social levels to multimillion-dollar corruption schemes in "high offices". Everyone knows and understands. And almost everyone met this phenomenon or took part at their social and official level.. But the one who can resist - he is silent, the one who shouts - cannot do anything.

Reading that the British Prime Minister was brought to administrative responsibility and fined for sitting in the back seat without a seat belt is simply dumbfounding. Eat in a cafe for the budget - away from the parliament or the Bundestag. How? Such?! Maybe? Be? The next opinion is “why not in our country?”. For what our officials are “doing” “does not fit into any gates”!

For the mental state, not only of an individual, but of an entire nation, perhaps it would be better not to know any things. Especially for the mental state of the Ukrainian Nation, which has been suffering from a bloody causeless war for almost a year, which was started by an external enemy. The psyche can not stand it when you find out that inside the warring country, which, from the last efforts, at the cost of tens of thousands of lives of Ukrainians, Defenders, civilians, is repulsing a flock of Putin's criminals, the number of people profiting from the deaths of their fellow countrymen, Ukrainians, their own relatives, not only has not decreased during the war, but also acquired some completely unrealistic proportions.

The wave of searches that has swept across the country in recent days has become a "revelation" in its results.. The Kyiv tax "could" "bring into the shadows" only on exposed episodes of 30+15 billion hryvnia! For a minute - 1 billion dollars / euros! Even in times of peace - it's beyond the understanding of common sense. And during the war - this is ... Words are not enough ...

We rejoice that Europe allocates 500 million euros to Ukraine in the seventh package, and a billion has disappeared in Ukraine itself due to one exposed fact! And there are dozens of such facts. The Ministry of Defense, tax authorities, regional administrations, customs, ports, hospitals... It's scary even to think about the total amount of damage that such "dealers" inflict on our country ourselves!

And how does this affect the image of Ukraine as a "fighter against World Evil"? The Balts are collecting five million for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and we are stealing billions from ourselves?! It is WE! It was us, firstly, who pushed these businessmen “to the social surface”, and then allowed them to steal from us! So how will ordinary Europeans or Americans treat us Ukrainians when they find out that their help is practically crumbs compared to our “internal” dirty deals?

Too many emotions ... But the world is not only led by "sober calculation". Emotions are the basis for it. Especially in terms of "good deeds". And we ourselves beat out the emotional basis with the help of our partners. And this can cost us freedom, will and life itself.

As for the punishment of such traitors to the Nation. Unfortunately, there is no death penalty in the Criminal Code. 12-15 years maximum imprisonment and release under amnesty in a few years. This is not a punishment for treason. Not serious. And behind bars, such people will live pretty well, much better than many Ukrainians at large.. Money is everything. And even after searches and confiscations, such people still have money left for the budget of a small country. Accounts and fortune scattered across aunts, nephews and other "distant" and "close" relatives. Therefore, the confiscation should have been for the entire clan-tribe of such persons. Knew - did not know for billions? Prove it! Show the house, refrigerator, clothes, car! Where, you say, Mercedes 2021 release in the clerk of the district council? Gift or inheritance? There is no correspondence between earnings and incomes - you are to blame, like your relative, who stole food for the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Cruel? Isn't it even more cruelty towards ourselves, towards the Ukrainian Nation, to steal state property - that is, Ours?! At the time when our further existence and life is being decided!

Honestly, it’s better not to even know some things… It’s disgusting and scary…