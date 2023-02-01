About mines and not only ...

For 343 days, Ukraine has been suffering from an enemy invasion that began on February 24 last year. In fact, it all started much earlier, back in 2014, with the annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea and part of the Donbass. For almost 9 years, Putin's militants under the guise of "Russian spring" and "liberation operation" have been committing bloody crimes against Ukrainians. The last year, the year of a "real" full-scale war, has revealed to the whole world the true face of Putin's government and Russian society as a whole, which have lost any signs of humanity and conscience.

There is a systematic destruction of the Ukrainian nation. Genocide in the occupied territories, torture and murder of prisoners, summary executions, looting, rape, forced displacement of civilians outside the borders of Ukraine. Probably, there is no such crime left that the invaders would not commit as a consolation to the bloody Kremlin dictator. The use of means of warfare prohibited by international conventions, especially against civilians and civilian objects, has already become a "calling card" of the occupiers. The entire civilized world shudders from photographs and videos, which testify without alternative to the facts of the criminal violation by Russian troops of any norms and rules of warfare.

Ukraine was able to stop the enemy, paying a terrible price with the lives of Ukrainian defenders and civilians. The existence of not only Ukraine as an independent state, but also Europe as a whole now depends on the courage and dedication of Ukrainians. Russia can be stopped only by our strength and will. The democratic world understands that the only thing that keeps the Kremlin infection from total spread is the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the general resistance to the enemy of the entire Ukrainian Nation. Therefore, the vast majority of world countries supported Ukraine in difficult times.. Economic sanctions against a common enemy, weapons, humanitarian aid, protection of internally displaced persons who left Ukraine due to hostile occupation and the threat of death from constant shelling.

The partner countries issued a statement on the creation of a special international tribunal to investigate crimes and justly punish Putin and his bloody regime. Investigators of international institutions are collecting evidence in the territories temporarily occupied by the Russians. Hundreds of thousands of pages of testimonies of Ukrainians, whose fates were crippled by the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin against Ukraine, eloquently testify to the absolute anti-civilization nature of the occupier.

Unfortunately, among international human rights organizations, even recognized and respected, incomprehensible public conclusions sometimes appear accusing Ukraine of violating international norms and rules.. It seems that the atrocities of Putin's fascists, although they do not go unnoticed by international experts, are on a par with the "atrocities" of the Defenders of Ukraine.

On January 31, 2023, Human Rights Watch published a report describing the use of anti-personnel mines by Ukraine in violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction (Ottawa Convention) and the Convention on the Prohibition or Restriction of the Use specific types of conventional weapons that may be considered excessively damaging or indiscriminate (ISW).

The use of indiscriminate anti-personnel mines is a really big problem in this war, which has persisted and only worsened for almost 9 years now. This led to the fact that the territory of Ukraine has become one of the most contaminated mines in the world.. And this poses a great threat to the civilian population of our state. But the root cause of this terrible misfortune is simple and obvious - the war that Russia unjustifiably unleashed against Ukraine, breaking into its sovereign territory. According to the Ottawa Convention, Ukraine has already destroyed 3 million. anti-personnel mines. Among others, she destroyed stockpiles of extremely dangerous POM-3 mines. Russia, having attacked Ukraine, has always used them and continues to do so.

Ukraine is now confronting an enemy that has a lot more different weapons and uses its entire arsenal, without any regard for violations of international norms and rules. For the Russian occupiers, it makes no difference what to use. After all, they have one goal - the destruction of Ukrainians. A few days ago, on January 25, the Russians fired on the 8-storey buildings of Bakhmut with thermobaric ammunition, firing 24 rockets from the Solntsepek system into the city. Isn't this a terrible crime against civilians? Shouldn't the attention of international human rights activists be focused on such facts, if they really stand guard over the protection of human rights?

In order to reduce possible civilian casualties, which in any case is a tragic sign of the war started by Putin and his guardsmen, the international community should have concentrated its efforts on providing the Defenders of Ukraine with modern, effective precision weapons.. The accusation of Ukraine, which is now protecting the world society from the enemy, "plays into the hands" only of the Kremlin, which is making every effort to discredit Ukraine, primarily in order to weaken its military support.

Of course, Ukraine took note of the Report of the international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch, which will be duly analyzed by the institutions involved in Ukraine. We also expect that Human Rights Watch will actively assist Ukraine in consolidating international efforts to provide assistance to our state in the field of mine action. This is a very important and urgent matter. But, nevertheless, we hope that the main attention of international non-governmental organizations will be given to eliminating the root cause of all troubles and preventing bloody crimes committed by the Russian occupation army on Ukrainian soil.