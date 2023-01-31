Not about tanks 2

Despite the name - first about tanks ...

Spiegel magazine came out yesterday with the eloquent question "kann die ukraine jetzt siegen?" (Can Ukraine win now?), referring to the positive decision on the supply of heavy tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the countries of the anti-Putin coalition. Will be able! Moreover, the tanks are only a confirmation of the partners' intentions to help Ukraine, despite any Putin's "red lines".

Ukrainians will never submit to the invaders. With or without tanks, we have no choice.. Only a victory. And we will win. This is not empty praise or bravado. This is the only condition for the extension of our Ukrainian life, the existence of the Ukrainian nation itself. Russia will not stop until we are radically destroyed. Therefore, we must destroy it first.

By its very existence, modern Russia delivered an ultimatum not only to Ukraine, but to the whole world around. Either - Russia, or - peace, tranquility and development of mankind. At least that part of civilization that really meets the criteria of general civilizational values. Unfortunately, the colonization of Mars is still only a fantastic dream and it will not work to send the Russians to the red planet.. Therefore, it should be understood that defeating Russia by clearing the Ukrainian land of invaders is only a postponement of new, better prepared and bloody aggressions on the part of the barbarians of the 21st century.

The hopes of the Western community that Russia is under a sanctions siege and that the “Iron Curtain” will give intelligence to Russian civil society and push for active action within the country are not yet coming true. Single pickets and flowers near monuments to outstanding Ukrainians are a drop in the ocean of general hatred and destructive envy of Russians for everything beautiful and bright. Statistical error, which even the Kremlin does not pay attention to, realizing that for 140 million fooled, even 100 thousand who disagree with the abyss into the abyss, but scattered over a vast territory, is “nothing”. Yes and no in Russia those 100 thousand. Such a "spark" will never "ignite a flame." Russia in her current state will never rise up against Evil, because she herself is Evil.

Putin managed to complete the process of mutation of Russians, which for centuries destroyed their conscience - the court of reason, which, at the right moment, orders a person to do good and avoid evil. In those deprived of their own mind, there is nothing to judge. The whole "new" mind of Russians is aimed only at expanding the area of \u200b\u200bits existence, turning the colorful surrounding world into gloomy swamps. Any isolation only exacerbates the twilight in Russia, aggravating the symptoms of social photophobia of a nation practically lost to humanity.

I find it difficult to answer the question "what to do?" in relation to Russia. Absolutely, which is not what Scholz and Macron are talking about again. No dialogues or negotiations with the Putin regime are possible. Any easing of pressure on the enemy will only allow him to gain more strength, which is completely unacceptable for the sake of the common world future.. Tanks, planes, rockets should not let the infection recover. Russia needs to be scared. And not only Belgorod or Kursk. Russia must be shot through everywhere, "from Moscow to the outskirts, from the southern mountains to the northern seas." For a sick nation to tremble from constant fear for its own, even if insignificant, life. Not for the lives of their children, brothers, men, which no one cares about, and which "ordinary Russians" willingly exchange for the "lada grant", but for the personal, their own, life of each of those who now dream of world domination and their own historical greatness !

Will it stop Russia? Not. As long as the hydra has a Kremlin "head", the slippery "body" will do what its crazy brains tell it to do. Therefore, the physical displacement of the Putin elite is absolutely necessary in order to bring Russia into a state of "artificial coma." Perhaps then fear will come first in stupid, uncontrollable heads, which will force the “body” to look for a way out of a critical situation.. Without Putin's "vertical of power", Russia, impaled on this "vertical" like on an aspen stake, will fall apart and lose its painful fantasies in relation to its "greatness".

Such “separate parts”, having become “independent organisms”, are more likely to realize the need to observe the principles of conscience and morality for their own existence.

Any other options for the development of events - negotiations, prolongation of the war, diplomatic games and empty promises - will only play into the hands of the aggressor. And in the end, everything will end in the tragedy of the entire civilization, which will be covered by a cloud of stink from the Kremlin swamps.