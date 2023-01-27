Not about tanks

Russia is really a great country... By its stupidity and meanness of the brain, or whatever the "ordinary Russians" have, it performs the functions of managing the torso and physiological functions. Days, months, almost a year from the beginning of the aggression against Ukraine did not teach the Russians anything and did not open their eyes closed by the Kremlin propaganda. The deaf-blind nation continues to dream of victory over the "rotten West and its henchman - Ukraine". If it is not possible to win, then - goyda: “And we will die as one. Fighting for it."

The Russian “Єto” has never reflected real human values. But even the ephemeral "power of the Soviets", which the inhabitants of the swamps so dreamed of for centuries, eventually turned into a palace in Gelendzhik and a network of bunkers throughout the "immense homeland", for which now tens and hundreds of thousands of those for whom the insulting word " Putin" replaced everything for which it really makes sense to give one's own life. Everything valuable human turned out to be “imported” for Russia, and it “replaced imports” for its lifelong “fastened” rot and darkness.

The transformation of Russia into a country that has separated itself from humanity according to all the basic postulates and principles of universal human values, is, unfortunately, not in the context of leadership like Putin or some other extravagant helmsman. The huge organism itself allowed the cancerous tumor to invade the cranial void without any resistance. It is difficult to argue with the role of personality in history, but it should not be overestimated either.. The Kremlin only successfully took advantage of the genetic predisposition of the swamp pseudo-nation to everything vile and led the destructive processes of the social decline of the country, which still considers itself “chosen” by no one knows who and why.

162 slightly incomplete years, which have already passed since the abolition of serfdom in Russia by Alexander II, have not changed the very genetic impossibility of the life of Russians according to their own mind. "No need to think - with us is the one who will decide everything for us," as Vladimir Semenovich sang, it turned out in the modern context not about Germany, but about Russia. Apparently, even in a terrible painful dream, Vysotsky, who had Ukrainian roots and only in 1977-1978 gave concerts in 16 cities of Ukraine, could not even imagine that in 45 years it was the “Russian brothers” who would try to turn into a “scorched plain » blooming Ukrainian fields.

Is it all Putin's fault? Yes, where is it ... Putin with his apostates is only the tip of the abscess, into which for centuries the country, huge in size, and in the absence of intelligence. Not Putin's messages with wishes of death to Ukrainian children abound in the network! And neither Medvedev, nor Shoigu, nor Lavrov play "first fiddle" in the mud that is poured on the Ukrainians. They only direct and control the processes of putrefactive fermentation that are tearing Russian society apart from within.

Once upon a time, back in the days of the USSR, one ordinary simple Russian woman, who had to travel half of Russia by train on the way to Kyiv, was amazed at how organized the Ukrainian land was even in those days compared to the “spaces of Russia”. The only thing her little soul could do was envy! "I hate you for the fact that you can live like this!".

Specifically, this is the whole "mystery of the Russian soul". Envy of those who are willing and able. Without instructions from the “top” and not “at the behest of the pike”, but with their own strength, their own strength and reason. Serf essence does not contain even a hint of the possibility of self-determination and independence. And she, this essence, has been unchanged for many centuries. "Kings" only accelerate or more or less slow down the spread of decay on the body of the nation. Putin accelerated...

The only question is whether there is still something truly alive, human under such a scab.