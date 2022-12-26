The Kremlin's mood from "Kyiv in three days" to the threat of the loss of Crimea: a rat driven into a dead end can go to any provocation

The liberation of the station can only become part of the general retreat of the occupying forces, unable to withstand the onslaught of the Defenders and gradually forced to retreat to new lines.

The official Kremlin excludes any possibility that the Russian military will leave the ZNPP territory. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on November 28 that the station has been and will remain under Russian control. On the one hand, there is no trust in the false statements of Putin's heralds from the word "completely."

The army of the invader could not withstand the autumn offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, gradually liberating the occupied territories. The release of Energodar is only a matter of time. On the other hand, the reputational losses of the Kremlin, which was forced to withdraw its troops and liberate the Zaporizhzhya NPP. Putin understands this very well.. Therefore, it is very difficult to imagine a situation where Russian troops would voluntarily leave such an extremely important and tasty strategic object for the invader. Moreover, in addition to reputational weight, the occupation with the subsequent appropriation of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant and the connection of its capacities to the Russian power grid also has significant economic and resource significance.

After the introduction by Ukraine in 2015 of the energy blockade of the Ukrainian Crimea annexed by Russia, the problem of providing the occupied peninsula with electricity has not yet been fully resolved. There was no own generation capacity to meet domestic demand in Crimea until 2018, when the Tavricheskaya power plant in Simferopol and Balaklavskaya power plant in Sevastopol began to operate. But the main fuel for both stations was gas supplied from the Boyko towers stolen by Russia in the Black Sea, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged and partially destroyed with a missile strike on June 20. The so-called "energy bridge" between the Rostov nuclear power plant and Simferopol also cannot satisfy Crimea's need for electricity. Its capacity is barely enough to supply Feodosia and Kerch.

Therefore, the Kremlin "dreamed" about connecting the ZNPP to the power supply of Crimea, which would secure the peninsula from the threat of a "blackout". From a technical point of view, the "reconnection" of a nuclear power plant from one network to another is an extremely complicated, but quite possible procedure in the absence of hostilities and the availability of huge financial resources. That is, everything that Russia does not have now and is unlikely to receive in the future.

The realities of today have changed the mood of the Kremlin from "Kyiv in three days" to the threat of losing all the occupied territories, including the annexed Crimea. It is unlikely that new waves of regular "graveyards" in Putin's army will help to avoid a crushing defeat from the Defenders of Ukraine. No Buryat "combat shamans" will be able to protect the invader from the just fury of the Ukrainians who are defending their land and freedom.

The sanctions and diplomatic pressure of Ukraine's partner countries on Putin's Russia is growing. The United Nations in New York is circulating and discussing a draft resolution on the establishment of a tribunal to hold the Russian leadership accountable for the crimes of aggression in Ukraine. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is working to ensure the maximum level of safety of the situation around the ZNPP. According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the withdrawal of Russian weapons from the ZNPP will be part of an agreement between the IAEA, Ukraine and the Russian Federation on safety for nuclear power plants. In his opinion, the parties "have reached the fundamental principles" and the agreement will be concluded before the end of this year.

Of course, the work of the international agency deserves sincere gratitude, but the main factor in a possible next "gesture of good will" on the part of Putin's Kremlin is not diplomacy, but primarily the success of the Ukrainian Defenders on the battlefield. It is they who force the invaders to withdraw their troops, leaving behind thousands of dead enemies and thousands of tons of mutilated metal of Russian weapons.. On the one hand, Russia found itself in a powerful siege of the world society and the absolute reality of a crushing military defeat from Ukraine, against which it itself launched a bloody criminal aggression.

At the same time, the risks are growing that the "rat driven into a dead end" may commit any provocations and war crimes, "finally" still trying to "slam the door." During the long months of the war, the modern government of Russia has repeatedly proved its brutal nature, stopping at nothing to satisfy its base, painful desires. Moreover, they are trying to blame the Ukrainian side for their bloody crimes.

Therefore, the question of the mechanisms and timing of the de-occupation of the Zaporozhye NPP is perhaps the most important factor on which the entire further course of the events of this war and the lives of millions of citizens of Ukraine and adjacent territories may depend.