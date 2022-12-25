Media phrenia of Russian brains

The Internet is replete with descriptions of the absurdities of the Russian media under the title that unites them - "Russian propaganda breaks the bottom." This is not true. Russian propaganda "bottom" does not break. For it is impossible to break through what does not exist. The information garbage pit of Rashkostan is a bottomless abyss into which the society of a country lost to humanity has dived headlong.

The situation with the content content of the modern information space of Putin's Russia resembles the situation in the media of the late 80s and early 90s. The more game of the submitted information, the more attention of readers and viewers it is able to attract.. Then it was deliberately done to increase the audience of the publication or transmission and to obtain maximum financial income. The modern "boom" of info-discipline is not provoked by a thirst for superprofits. All this madness,” which pours into the ears and eyes of the Russians in Putin’s Russia, is intended to divert attention from the realities and help the Kremlin authorities turn the terrible reality of Putin’s rule on its head, which has sent a multi-million dollar country into the abyss and is successfully ruling it to the goal.

Media trash has clear goals and objectives. The cocktail of informational poison, which Russian society willingly winks at, consists of separate parts. The propagandists are trying to raise and strengthen the pseudo-imperial consciousness of the Russians with the “fastened” component. Fictitious achievements, absurd heroics, bizarre plans of the high priest and prospects, of course, "bright and joyful" of the whole country. A future paradise for one and all.

According to the "editors" of the dump, only a country under the leadership of a "tireless, ingenious and God-given helmsman", which can only be GDP, can resist the spread of "global Evil", personifying the West and its "combat edge" - Ukraine. A river of mud flows from here, with which propaganda tries to intimidate Russians who are weak in mind, depicting the prospects of aggression against long-suffering Russia by "damned capitalists with twisted morals and Bandera, who, at the expense of Russians, want to increase the possibilities of their food basket in the category" meat and meat products ".

From the point of view of information warfare, all these components of the "information cocktail" are absolutely justified and necessary.. But... The level at which the content of the Russian media is located indicates the critical mental limitations of the creators themselves with virtually unlimited funding. This is first. Even the technical side of these "information products" is at the level of the CIS media of the early 90s. What is a lifelong dictator worth, whose chicken neck constantly crawls out of his shirt collar, as if hinting at the possibility of falling off the body right now. Secondly, there is nothing to say about the content content of such messages, from which a normal person has an irresistible desire to return everything that he ate the day before. Such a frank and absurd lie, which is used by the Russian media, speaks of the complete absence of critical thinking of the Russian audience and the complete disregard of this audience by the creators of insane informational dirt.

The third component, which is not amenable to any logical substantiation and justification of the expediency of existence, only emphasizes the general stupidity and limitations of the mass Russian consumer, who "swallows all the abomination" that the media of the non-country "generously pours" on him and the attitude towards the "plebs" of the most mentally limited information cooks. Here in this area of "creativity" of the Russian media there is no bottom at all.

Sorcerers and witches filled the media space. Discussion of the advisability of using tincture on moles causes a stir in the fastened open spaces. The conversation with the "aliens of the Jupiterian civilization" is already being broadcast live from the studio of the First Channel of Russia. “Santan-tari-tu-tu! "In-tuki something". It is not clear what "so-and-so" means, but "tu-tu" is quite recognizable. It was with such a sound that the roof of the Russians went with the coming to power of Putin's "santan-tari-tu-tu". And it is with this, again, sound that the doomed train of Russia rushes into the abyss. "There-there!!!"