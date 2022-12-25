Historical "bonds" in the "Moscow swamps" crumbled to dust

2022 may go down in history as the year of destruction of the myths with which the Kremlin has been trying to hide its own impotence and insignificance for many decades. A huge country, which was held hostage by a dictator who launched an unjustified criminal aggression against Ukraine, in a short period of time "said goodbye" to all "strong" dreams of "world domination." Historical "strings" for which the Kremlin "fights" so much, assigning a decisive role to the "Moscow swamps" in almost all civilizational processes, crumbling to dust even despite constant attempts to replace real history with inventions of the Kremlin's brains.

The "second army in the world", "invincible and legendary", unable to withstand the test of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, runs away from the temporarily occupied territories, leaving behind thousands of destroyed "heroes" and hundreds of thousands of tons of scrap metal, into which the Defenders of Ukraine turned deadly enmity. technology. The tale of "rockets and ballets" dissipated like fog in the sun. All that remained of the ballet was the national Russian dream to see "Swan Lake" on TV as soon as possible. And from the "rockets" - the power and might of the Russian army, sung by generations of Russians - only the "red button" remained, and even then in an inexplicable state. Takes off - does not take off, explodes - does not explode, if it explodes - then where: in the launch silo?

The destruction of the "military-defensive-offensive" "strings" of modern Russia is completely "on the conscience" of the current leadership of the Kremlin, which, to our Ukrainian happiness, was not smart enough to take advantage of the powerful deadly legacy of the USSR. Putin and his guardsmen during the years of their rule practically destroyed their own army, "sucking" without a trace of funding and selling off everything that could be sold to someone.

Starting with the military reform of 2009, thanks to the so-called "optimization of military education", the chain of obtaining military education, polished during the Soviet era, was practically destroyed. 4-5-6 years of study at the universities of the Ministry of Defense for all officers. Academic education from the colonel. 10% of the generals had the Academy of the General Staff behind them. A high educational qualification, as a component of the prestige of an officer's rank, has practically lost its significance with the transition to "new optimized standards". Formerly Military Academy. MM. Frunze had five faculties. Only at the general military faculty, 160 military personnel were trained in two courses. After the "optimization", in 2010, 44 cadets in officer rank entered the military educational and scientific center of the Ground Forces, which the academy turned into. And only 16 students were recruited to the Academy of the General Staff.

The use of the Russian army by those in power in the Kremlin as a huge feeder, due to which villas in Nice are built, huge ocean yachts and billions of dollars formed, led to disastrous consequences.. The embezzlement of "defense budgets" drastically worsened the financial and social security of the officer corps and members of their families, which led to mass layoffs of those officers who could provide themselves and their families with a better existence in "non-military" life. There were only those who were either themselves "near the trough" and could "enjoy the benefits of military corruption", or those who did not know how to do anything except "walk on the parade ground" and did not even try to improve either the condition of the army as a whole or their own existence . .

During the time of Putin and his defense ministers, the theft of the army became one of the main corruption trends of the Kremlin.. Any modernization is considered, first of all, as an opportunity to "launder" the next billions, and the new "analogous" developments of the military-industrial complex, for which trillions of rubles are allocated from the state budget of the Russian Federation, forever remain only bright presentations and fairy tales about "invincibility and non-competitiveness". If now the Kremlin officials "woke up", stopped "mastering" the budget into their own pockets and tried to restore the real production of more or less competitive weapons, this would be impossible under the conditions of international sanctions. The Russian military industry is critically dependent on imported components, armor, components, programs, etc.

In high-tech production, import dependence reaches 60-90%, and this quickly affected the ability to produce effective weapons.. Virtually all modern weapons of the Russian army depend on foreign components: cruise missiles, Tu-22 bombers, submarines, air defense systems and anti-aircraft 80 and T-90. The Russian army is technically degrading and Iranian martyrs are coming to replace cruise missiles, and the T-80 and T-90 are inferior to the T-62, which has long been outdated and out of production.

In the modern Russian army, up to 90% of conscripts come from families that occupy the lowest rungs on the "social ladder". The Russian army of the present, like the Workers' and Peasants' Red Army, is formed along class lines, which often leads to a clash of heterogeneous class forces in addition to clashes over religious preferences.

The general deterioration in the quality of life in Russia has led to a decrease in the quality characteristics of the draft contingent. We can talk about the social degradation of the arriving replenishment. This, first of all, is manifested in the deterioration of health, a decrease in the level of education, culture, moral and psychological qualities. Alcoholism and drug addiction have become a serious problem, and the physical fitness of the draft contingent has fallen to an extreme level.. A situation has arisen in which an institution that is functionally designed to protect the whole of society is staffed by the weakest and most unsuitable for military service. But even this "defective material" was not enough to continue the aggression against Ukraine.

In an attempt to make up for the astounding loss of personnel, the Kremlin's leadership first proceeded to "mobilize" male civilians from the occupied territories of the LNR/DNR. Then, when this step did not lead to the "dreamed victorious" results, the Kremlin decided to use perhaps its last "trump card" and began to recruit criminals who were serving sentences for their crimes in prisons into the occupying army.. Murderers, robbers and rapists convicted of particularly serious crimes were given rusty weapons and sent "to be slaughtered" to please the painful dreams of the bunker dictator. to catch the military commissars, mixed with criminals, under the "guidance" of officers "straight from the lecture halls", following the orders of the corrupt generals, which (orders) are based on the training manuals of the USSR times and distorted and distorted information that does not correspond to the real state and capabilities ...

Kyiv in three days?! The riots of the Russian military, who refuse to "go into battle" by whole divisions, are no longer surprising at all. As, for example, the rebellion of the military personnel of the 127th regiment of the 1st army corps of the occupying forces through a collective refusal to participate in hostilities. Refusals carry with them public punishments, which Kadyrov's "tok-tok heroes" are happy to perform, which aggravates the inter-ethnic confrontation in the Russian army even more deeply. The myth of the "invincible and legendary" remained only in Putin's head, who in his morbid fantasies cannot allow even a hint of the real state of affairs in the defense department and the army. Therefore, the entire military "vertical of power" from the commanders of individual units to the Minister of Defense is "sharpened" only to create a "positive picture" for the bunker dictator, who still does not understand that the "separate minor failures" of the "special operation" have long been not accidental, but are purely systemic.. -psychological state of Russian "brave warriors".

The lack of adequate command, humiliating logistics, an absolute misunderstanding of "why are they here" and a subconscious comparison of their own "life" in Russia with what they saw with their own eyes in the "damned Bandera" makes the "warriors" surrender or flee from such "invincible liberation army" in any way. Winter is coming.

The deteriorating weather conditions, which have always been "sung" by Kremlin propagandists as "help to the frost-resistant army of the Russian Federation," frightens the current "heroes" who sleep in the open air in wet uniforms and are already "rotting and coughing", having neither the appropriate equipment nor medical. disease control agents. In some units, more than 50% of the personnel are already sick with pneumonia without any hope of quality treatment or being sent to the hospital. Spear Chinese uniform and rubber boots or berets do not contribute to improving mood and combat effectiveness.

"Invincible and second in the world" is forced to "planned" and "not very" retreat under pressure from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The main efforts of the command of the Russian Federation were directed to the information preparation of its own population for flight from the occupied territories of Ukraine, passing it off as another "tactical and strategic brilliant plan" of the command, which primarily cares about the lives of its own soldiers and does not want unnecessary casualties among the civilian population. ".

There is no greater example of this than the situation in the city of Kherson, where all failures are potentially played out on a grand scale. Fewer and fewer well-resourced military personnel are being replenished with newly mobilized personnel. In a deceitful act of defiance, reports of violent extras for the "defense" of the city could have been nothing more than a veiled attempt to detain the Ukrainian military and cover up the withdrawal of equipment to save another day.. This exit from the city of Kherson through the left bank is inevitable, all decision makers know this. The price will not be paid by generals who prefer reputation and technology. The price will be paid with the lives of Russian soldiers, who are now not so lacking.

Such a withdrawal announcement would be unpopular and sends a bad signal to those recently sent across the river, so many attempts are made to give the impression of a decisive strategic move.. They know they should probably back off and rely on more extreme methods. And it doesn't matter where the Russian soldiers are now. They did their job and reduced the embarrassment of their commanders.

While such a lie is still "on the ears" of ordinary Russians. The reality distorted by the Kremlin, broadcast to the domestic consumer, makes it possible to contain the negative and possible social shifts within the country. For now…