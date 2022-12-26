Sad "Rain"

In war, any chaotic cries and hasty, unbalanced decisions made in the heat of the moment are contraindicated. In any "fuse". Even patriotic. In any war! Even information...

On the one hand, the history of depriving Latvia of the license of the Dozhd TV channel for broadcasting in the EU countries seems to be very simple and fair, on the other hand, it raises certain questions about the appropriateness and balance of making such a decision.

The Dozhd TV channel was blocked in Russia a few days after the start of the war in Ukraine and, like many other independent Russian media, was forced to stop working. In June, it became known that Dozhd received a broadcasting license in Latvia, where journalists from a number of independent Russian publications had moved. In July, the channel announced that it would resume broadcasting. Four months later, the broadcast stopped ...

The idea of creating a TV channel belongs to Natalia Sindeeva, who, together with Vera Krichevskaya, Olga Popkova and Olga Zakharova, launched this information project on April 27, 2010.

Over the next 12 years, the channel widely covered events related to the protest movement in Russia in 2011-2013 and 2017-2018, the Bolotny case, the Pussy Riot case, the Kirovles case, the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, etc. Almost two-thirds of the airtime was occupied by programs broadcast live. The Dozhd TV channel told Russian viewers about those events that the official Kremlin propaganda either kept silent about or distorted information in the trends of the enraged Kremlin propaganda.

On December 1, in his live evening broadcast, the host of the Here and Now news program Alexei Korostelev, talking about the violation of the rights of mobilized Russians, urged viewers to write to the editor about such cases and noted that we were able to help many Russian servicemen, for example, with equipment and just basic amenities at the front.

After an ambiguous statement by the presenter, which caused criticism of the audience about the Russian TV channel in social networks, the management of Dozhd fired Alexei Korostelev. This was announced live by the head of the information service of the channel Ekaterina Kotrikadze and apologized to viewers. But it was already too late.

Earlier, Dozhd had already received two warnings from the Latvian authorities in connection with its coverage of the war in Ukraine. In particular, on December 2, the channel was fined 10,000 euros for depicting Crimea as part of Russia and calling Russian troops “our army.” The third warning meant the loss of the license. And so it happened.

Everything seems to be simple and fair. But…

They were very happy about the ban on Dozhd in the Kremlin. Peskov tells with pleasure that “all the time it seems to someone that somewhere it’s better at home. All the time it seems to someone that somewhere there is freedom, but at home there is no freedom. This is one of the clearest examples that shows the fallacy of such illusions.

The modern authorities of Putin's Russia really have something to be pleased about, because practically the only opposition information resource stopped its broadcasting not only in Latvia, but also throughout the EU, because the Latvian license gave it the right. The source of unbiased, albeit partial, information, which, in Russian, gave Russians the opportunity not to drown in the noodles of the official Kremlin mud, at least temporarily ceased its activities.

If you monitor the information space of Russia and analyze the reaction of ordinary Russians, you can see that Russian-speaking correspondents are divided in their opinions about stopping the broadcast of Dozhd. One part, which suffers from “Putinism” or receives funds for fulfilling Kremlin orders, actively approves the disappearance of the TV channel from the information space, practically “applauding the actions of the Latvian National Council for Electronic Media and Ivars Abolins personally”, who “took away” the license. The other, the one that was still subjected to total propaganda, says that "unfortunately, the only source of impartial information has disappeared."

This is where the complexity of the situation lies. On the one hand, the Dozhd channel has really begun to give too many reasons to accuse itself of bias and a possible pro-Kremlin position lately.. On the other hand, for some reason, our enemies rejoice in the closing of the channel in the first place ...

Is it possible that the Latvian National Electronic Media Council and personally Ivars Āboliņš should wait for the results of the state investigation before revoking the license in order to justify the revocation of the license from the standpoint of the rule of law? Or maybe then examples of Putin’s capture of Mr. Ivar himself, with which his personal pages on social networks abound, would come to the surface?

The haste of the "trial" over possibly the last independent (also - probably!) Russian-language channel evokes a feeling of defeat of the information special operation successfully carried out by the enemy. Is the same possible? If not, then where does such a bad feeling come from?!