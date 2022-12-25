The most vivid positive feelings for a person are love and pride. Not the pride that plagues Russian society, headed by the bunker old man. Pride! A pure and bright feeling that you have done something useful, real, even exceptional! Or involved in something great. For example, you belong to a great nation! It's definitely not about the Russians. Where is there to feel pride if you live in the "Moscow swamps" and you, like cattle, are "run by" a brute who does not even deserve a place in a barn.

By no means do I want to assert that Ukraine is a “paradise on Earth”. For it will already be "pride", which is a sin. Ukrainians are ordinary people with their own problems, troubles, troubles. With your joys and happiness. The key is that we are real people! Who cares whether to suffer in the shackles of slavery, or breathe deeply in a free country. Like any real people, regardless of language, skin color and religion, we strive for personal freedom of free development in our country and understand that the life of each of us depends on what Ukraine itself is like. To what extent is it able to satisfy our sincere desires and protect the path that Ukrainians have chosen for themselves and their descendants - the path of freedom and will.

Ukraine is capable. Was and will be! And it fills us with pride! Ukraine is all of us, Ukrainians, and we have something to be proud of. Having united in resistance against the enemy, which, in its envy of Ukraine, which, unlike the pseudo-empire, really provided the Ukrainian Nation with the opportunity to feel like a part of the civilized world, we have every right to be proud of our strength and courage. The plans of the stupid dictator have dissipated into ashes. The Horde drowned in its own blood in the Ukrainian fields.

The enemy has not yet been utterly destroyed. Everything has its time. But our pride in ourselves, Ukrainians, and our country is already absolutely appropriate and fair. The whole world understood who Ukrainians are and what role they play in the development of world society. The Ukrainian Nation found itself at the forefront of resistance to a terrible disease spread around itself by Putin's Russia. And the state of world health now depends on Ukraine and Ukrainians. Either we can protect the world community from infection, or it will kill the whole world.

Pride for the country has a lot of manifestations and shades. From majestic and bright, such as the liberation of Kherson, to strategic achievements that are insignificant by the standards, but no less significant in their essence. Defender's response Serpentine to the Russian occupation ship, children giving the Defenders to fight the enemy, funds collected for their own gift, a terrorist defense fighter who shoots down an enemy missile with a machine gun. Lots of examples. It is difficult to compare with something the feeling of pride in the country when, after another "blackout" caused by the shelling of peaceful Ukrainian facilities by an insane criminal and his bloody army, the supply of electricity is resumed and traffic lights and lamps turn on on the streets of a dark city, the windows of high-rise buildings, passers-by, drivers are lit , the residents of the houses begin to applaud and “Glory to Ukraine!” rushes through the illuminated city!

This is real pride for us, for Ukraine, for those who defend the Ukrainian land at the front and for those who help them in the holy struggle. For each of us!

Many disputes have been going on for more than one year about the search for a “national idea” of Ukraine. Philosophers, historians, local historians and politicians "break spears", trying to prove their own point of view on what it should be. Or maybe it's all too much? Disputes, “search in a dark room for a black cat”, treatises on many pages ... Perhaps everything is much simpler, and the national idea of Ukraine should be one hundred percent and unconditional pride of Ukrainians for their country, which, in the fight against terrible evil, has already won the right to something to be proud of and proud that each of us is a Ukrainian!