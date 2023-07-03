Even on the 483rd day of Russian aggression, which has already led to terrible losses and catastrophic consequences not only for Ukrainians, but also for the Russians themselves, they can’t wake up and come to their senses. Inspired by Kremlin propaganda, the painful sleep of reason continues to give birth to monsters.

How difficult it will be to root out the imperial contagion from the brains of the Russian population! But without this there will be no rest, no peace, no hope for further existence in general.

How to wake up those who still believe in the existence of a “NATO biolaboratory in Ukraine”, in terrorist mosquitoes and the fact that “Ukraine practically built a nuclear bomb and was ready to drop it on the LPR and DPR” and what exactly “this threat” prompted Russian authorities at the beginning of the NWO? Moreover, such nonsense and nonsense captivated the minds of not only housewives from the Pskov or Ryazan regions, but also quite educated and quite intelligent and, surprisingly for Russia, sober people.

The effectiveness and totality of the propaganda mechanism of the Kremlin very conveniently settled down on the imperial ambitions of the overwhelming majority of Russians, to whom the "greatness of the nation of the elect" was hammered into their heads for decades and passed down like a mantra from grandfathers to grandchildren.. Such a "selection" led to the appearance in place of an extensive network of cerebral convolutions, one bent by paralysis in the form of a "Z".

"Why does Zelensky continue to resist?" - a common question among ordinary zombified Russians who do not understand in any way that it is not Zelensky who "resists", but the entire Ukrainian nation, the people of Ukraine, who needs the "Russian world" like a cow's saddle. And what does "resist" mean? 222 THOUSANDS of orcs packed in bags or simply thrown into the ground (and even then, not always) - is this "resisting"? No, this is already a real "de-Putinization of Russia", and not "resistance", the absolute opposite of the painful dreams of an aging dictator, and those crazy people who gave him full power over their souls.

"Zelensky must understand that the destroyed cities are on his conscience! If he had surrendered, both the cities and their inhabitants would have remained intact" ... You know, there is a proverb according to which the daughter-in-law should take all the blame. "Holy" Putin cannot be sinful. Never. Under no circumstances. And NO ONE HAS THE RIGHT to go against his desires. Because this is the end! The world order of Russians, nurtured on a total lie and the substitution of "white", through "gray" to "black", will not withstand the destruction of the only real painful "bond" of the whole nation.

The very idea that someone dared to oppose Putin’s army and “fair” forceful pressure seems absurd and insulting to Russians, and all the blame for the crimes, destruction and death is already subconsciously shifted to the Ukrainians and Zelensky. From “We have to do it because they force us with their resistance” to “They themselves bombard their cities and kill civilians in their country, and the criminal capitalist West increases sanctions against us and provides Ukrainians with even more powerful weapons to increase the scale of the crimes of the Kiev regime ".

Empathy, as the ability to understand and feel the feelings of another person, was eradicated from Russians by false propaganda. Therefore, they are no longer able to look at the world around them through the eyes of others.. Therefore, any emotions and feelings of Ukrainians are not important for them at all. The only important thing is that "the stupid resistance of Zelensky and his Bandera people" causes a certain discomfort, so "let them stop already, give up, no matter at what cost, and then the usual gray prose of everyday life will come again, and we will stop worrying." Moreover, "any resistance is meaningless. the Kremlin helmsman, one way or another, will overcome everything, win ... "

For the majority of Russians, there are no alternatives to this at all. Therefore, it is unlikely that it will be possible to change the collective consciousness of Putin's Russia by persuasion or agitation, by some examples and teachings. Only the total destruction of imperial stereotypes by destroying not only the dictatorial regime of Putin, but also the very concept of "great Russia" and the creation on its territory of separate, organic population and historical truth, independent countries with their own path of development independent of the "center" will make it possible for the Russians to go beyond the limits of consciousness mutilated by imperial suggestion and get a chance for a future life.