Red lines? Today, June 06, Russia finally crossed any "red lines" and the next step of the bunker madman will be an order to use nuclear weapons. Too pessimistic? And what can keep Putin, except for a bullet in the head, from such a step? And it has already become completely uninteresting to anyone whether he is sick in the head or not, the whole of Russia is sick in the head, or only individual representatives of the non-donation of scoundrels and criminals! Russia has made its move towards a global catastrophe today at two o'clock in the morning by blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station from the inside.

Jerks! They blew it up, then they began to brag, then they got scared of the scale, then they began to accuse Ukraine of shelling the hydroelectric power station, then they fell silent. From something... According to Article 56 of the Additional Protocol of 1977 to the Geneva Convention, acts to destroy dams are a war crime and can be equated with the use of weapons of mass destruction. Some experts have already calculated that in terms of its environmental and economic consequences, the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station for Ukraine can be equated with the consequences of using tactical nuclear weapons of 5-10 kilotons.

Dozens of settlements, hundreds of thousands of hectares of Ukrainian land were under water. Someone thinks that this is "not the worst thing, it's not an atomic bomb, it will dry up! Summer is outside the window, they won't freeze!". Yes, a flood is not a fire! But this "water" can cause such harm that even a comparison with a tactical nuclear charge of 5-10 kilotons can become much more terrible in its consequences.

The death of people who were caught by surprise by the flood. Old, lonely, someone ended up in the water and lost consciousness, someone just can't swim. There is a very big difference between water and water and a muddy stream after the dam burst, which rushes through obstacles, dragging garbage, building structures and debris along with it - this is not a transparent and clean blue liquid of pools or the Crimean coast, which the Russian bastard brazenly stole from Ukrainians. Diving into such a stream is not a vacation, but a struggle for one's own life or the life of relatives and friends. And not everyone can win this fight.

Numerous injuries and illnesses during evacuation or rescue attempts. Acute problem with drinking water. After all, flooding brings with it pollution and unsuitability of water supply systems. Flooded areas may contain chemicals, oil, sewage, or other hazardous materials that enter aquifers or rivers, posing a threat to human health and the environment.

Untamed water caused by floods can contribute to the spread of infectious diseases. Destruction and flooding of sewer systems and contact with contaminated water can lead to an increased risk of infection by bacteria, viruses and parasites.. Diarrhea, hepatitis, leishmaniasis are far from a complete list of infectious risks for humans.

Damage to infrastructure such as roads, bridges, power grids and communication systems causes problems with the delivery of medical care and food, evacuation, communications and other essential services, making crisis management difficult and can lead to additional loss of life.

Floods always cause terrible damage to ecosystems, especially riverine and coastal areas. Water can destroy the habitats of plants and animals, causing extinction and loss of biodiversity. Water pollution can also harm fish and other aquatic life.. To restore the biocenosis, decades of painstaking work and a significant resource are needed.

Stupid Kremlin agitators are trying to shift the blame for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam to Ukraine. "Couldn't stand the old damage, massive missile attack" and other products of the sick mind are full of social networks and news sites in Russia. But the question "who?" not even worth it! The official Kremlin does not comment, realizing the futility of the accusations of the Ukrainian side.

For what? Expert opinions are inclined towards an attempt to divert the attention of Russians from the events in the Kursk-Belgorod Autonomy or an attempt to prevent the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But even this question is almost meaningless. It has already been done and it will not work to distract the threat with a time machine. It's not the main thing right now.. The main thing is the question "what now?".

The question is not for us, not for the Ukrainians! For us, everything is clear from the very beginning of full-scale aggression. What matters now is the reaction and CONCRETE ACTIONS of the governments of the partner countries. Will the final criticality of the situation reach them? Not clear yet... After all, along with the statements of Scholz and Ursula von der Leyen, there is also a change in the design of the editorials of information giants like the New York Times, when "Russia destroyed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station" turns into "The catastrophic destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station." Maybe not verbatim, but in that context! And what happened? Is the West still afraid of "Putin's wrath"? Maybe it's enough?!!!