The 8th Ramstein, which was recently held in Germany, turned out to be rather ambiguous at first sight. Especially, from the point of view of Putin's propagandists, a certain, fortunately short, period of time enjoyed the lack of agreement between Ukraine's partners on the immediate supply of tanks. The Ukrainians have already been waiting for the Leopards, but they have received antics in the Russian media like “we warned you that the West will give up and leave!”

The Russians, to celebrate, even staged a display of "destroyed and captured Ukrainian weapons" in the Kirovsk Museum-Reserve. On their own heads… The Russians, veiled by victorious propaganda, were amazed at the absence of “hundreds of heroically destroyed Haimars” from the “exposition”, neither Bradley nor a bunch of Bayraktars. Several Soviet T72-B tanks and several armored personnel carriers of inexplicable belonging. And that's all... But what about the "holy war of Russia against the West"? Where is the “Western trash” coveted by Konashenkov?!

But even this, spoiled by a cheap exposition, but still quite “festive” from the inconsistency of the positions of the coalition in relation to the Leopards, the mood lasted for the “strong” only 2 days. Europe and the United States quickly proved that "corrupt love" is inherent only in Russia, and the coalition is really the only one in its desire to help Ukraine "not only in words, but also in deeds." The 48 hours following Ramstein wiped out the good mood of the Russians. And already America provides Abrams, France - Leclercs, Britain - Challengers, Germany is not against not only the transfer of the long-awaited Leopards by Poland, but is also ready to provide such necessary equipment to Ukraine. And - in sufficient quantities. Only for Leopards we are not talking about 5 or 10 "spotted" from the category of "Bundeswehr targets", but about hundreds of combat vehicles trained. And not at the end of the year, but quickly in days or weeks.

The next ninth Ramstein, as they say in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, will be "air". There is confidence that soon the sky of Ukraine will become native either for the F-16 or for European military aircraft. Then the phrase “Russian, what about E” will absolutely reflect the moral state of the “winners”. Of course, the inhabitants of Putin's swamps will not be able to wake up, but it will become much easier for the Ukrainian Defenders to destroy the enemy horde.

Rather… Ukraine deserves to win. Fast and final. The enemy, who brought endless grief to the Ukrainian land, has already "healed" in this world. According to the UN, at least 17.6 million. Ukrainians need multisectoral humanitarian assistance. The once flourishing Ukrainian cities have been turned into a desert by the enemy. Destroyed infrastructure. Fate destroyed. Lost Lives. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian souls need retribution and revenge. And we will definitely pay off the enemy for every Ukrainian. 122 thousand destroyed orcs is not enough to quench the pain of our losses.

A powerful modern weapon from partners in the hands of real Ukrainian Heroes defending their own Native Land is a terrible and crushing force that can completely tear apart the bloody Russian monster and send it to hell.