Are all sins equally terrible? Is murder a terrible mortal sin? And if it is the murder of an enemy who came to your land and kills your relatives? And the murder of a rabid animal, into which those who once possibly were human, but then, with the help and coercion of the Putin authorities, lost everything human and became an occupying orc, can be considered a sin? Stupid question! After all, how can the defense of Love be a sin?! To your Family, your Country, your Earth! Killing the enemy, Ukrainians defend their Love. And God is Love!

Too emotional? And how else can an adequate person react to what the Russian beast is doing with Ukraine and Ukrainians? Where can one find calmness and prudence when siblings, parents, teenagers and babies die every day? When the enemy encroached on the most sacred, on our children, kidnapping them from the temporarily occupied territories and tearing away the young sprouts of the Ukrainian Nation from the roots of families and the Motherland!

According to the European Parliament, the number of Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia since 2014 can reach from 16,000 to 300,000.. Official Moscow cynically claims to have "evacuated" 744,000 Ukrainian minors. Whatever figure is true, 300 or 744 THOUSAND - it will not become less terrible. HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN CHILDREN IN ENEMY CAPTIVITY! How not to lose your mind? But we Ukrainians have no right to do that!

Why is it Putin? There are plenty of reasons. Firstly, the demographic catastrophe in Russia, which made the natural restoration of the population practically impossible, threatened the ability of the Russian nation to effectively organize its living space.. No one to teach, no one to work, tax cuts, a decline in production... Russia is slowly dying out, so hundreds of thousands of stolen Ukrainian children are the resource with which the Kremlin is trying to somehow improve the situation.

Secondly, the kidnapping of children places an additional psychological burden on the Ukrainian Nation, which, even now, during the full-scale Russian military aggression, is having a difficult and dreary life. Additional psychological burden, according to the Kremlin criminals, can break the Ukrainian will.

Third - kidnapped children can be used as a "bidding item". The situation for the Putin authorities has long been very far from "victory in 3 days" and the Kremlin's defeat is already clearly visible on the horizon with all possible consequences for the organizers and participants in crimes against Ukraine. Therefore, Ukrainian children can turn into "living goods" in exchange for some easing of the inevitable punishment.

Another reason for the abduction and forced deportation of little Ukrainians is the information and propaganda component. The Kremlin has been playing the "children's card" since the beginning of the 2014 aggression. "Boys in panties", according to the propagandists, were supposed to create a powerful illusion of the "bestial essence of the Kiev regime" and warm up the Russian society to the perception of the annexation of Ukrainian territories as "the liberation of the fraternal people suffering from the Jewish-Bandera arbitrariness."

Lvova-Belova, who is the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, says that Russia has never engaged in the "deportation" of Ukrainian children, but carried out their "evacuation from shelling for their safety". "Ukraine has done nothing to evacuate children from Mariupol. Where were the humanitarian corridors? Where was the evacuation of the children? The same thing is happening now near Bakhmut, when my employees and I were now taking children out of there. We saved the kids."

It is not clear how the mouth of a deceitful animal has not yet become covered with feathers, which, along with its extravagant helmsman Putin, has already received arrest warrants from the ICC on charges of war crimes in the form of illegal deportation of the population (including children) and illegal displacement of the population (including number of children) from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia in accordance with Articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute.

"Evacuation" - is this what Russia calls the kidnapping of Ukrainian minors from the temporarily occupied territories under the guise of "pseudo-health" or "pseudo-education"? Or criminal unlawful deprivation of parental rights with the subsequent transfer of children to "sports and health camps", which more closely correspond to the name "gulag" on the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus, of which there are already about a hundred (only known ones!) Is this "evacuation"?

Most representatives of the animal world of the planet can be forced to retreat from their territory, take their prey from them, destroy them in the end. But as long as the creature is alive, it will protect its children until the last breath, beyond the limits of its physical capabilities, regardless of how much the enemy that threatens its descendants is stronger or more terrible. Ukrainians cannot be broken even by such atrocious acts as the abduction of children. This will only make us stronger in our rage against the vile kidnappers. The Kremlin once again made a mistake and took a completely wrong step towards the abyss. But it seems that Putin and his followers do not understand this.

Yes, it's not surprising. Because the protection of one's offspring is the essence of all life, and Putin's Russia has long been dead.