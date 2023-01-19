Pain and horror… Brovary. It is known about 14 dead, including one child, and 25 injured, including 11 children. Three children in serious condition ... 8.20. Parents take their children to kindergarten. Smiles, children's Twitter, congratulations, farewell. Forever…

Death fell from the sky. Suddenly, like in a movie, out of the fog. But it was not a movie, but a terrible tragedy that divided the lives of many families into “before” and “after”. Ukraine has not yet had time to recover from the tragedy in the Dnieper, when a new terrible event occurred. Yes, and it is impossible to recover from death. Be any, but - their own, not hostile. Especially from the death of children.

The state commission will find out the reasons. Some time will pass and it will become known why the helicopter fell among the residential complex on the kindergarten. Why did the minister and the top of the power ministry of the belligerent country die? Was it sabotage, pilot error or a technical flaw. We need to wait for the results of the work of the commission, perhaps the experts will figure it out. That's what they are experts for. But there is one question that needs to be answered now, without any expertise.

Perhaps the pilots from above, from the sky, know better, but why is the flight route of "steel birds" laid over densely populated cities? In a straight line? Is it really worth saving even 100 liters of fuel to endanger those on the ground? After all, an airplane or helicopter is a vehicle with a high risk to others! Even under the control of real "aces" of their business! From a technical problem, a defective bearing or thrust, no one is immune!

This is not about when a fighter pilot over a city destroys an enemy missile. This is war and everyone understands it. The enemy makes you risk the lives of tens for the sake of hundreds or thousands. A risk that, even in the worst case scenario, has a human justification! And here?! Even if this is a sabotage, then God forgive and forgive the families and friends of those who were in the helicopter, but falling like a fiery stone in the middle of a field is completely different than among urban developments.

If the tragedy had happened somewhere outside the city, perhaps those seconds that remained before the fall could have been enough for an emergency landing, heavy, scary, but not deadly!

I am not an expert or a pilot. This is my personal opinion and my personal questions, which I myself cannot answer.. Perhaps I am wrong, and such risky routes are justified from the point of view of aviation. Therefore, I apologize for a purely human point of view, an ordinary Ukrainian who, like hundreds of thousands who saw the terrible footage of the tragedy in Brovary today, could not hold back tears from the pain tearing the soul of the dead.

But all of us, Ukrainians, are experts on the root cause of the tragedy. In Russia today, everything is replete with posts like “and we are to blame for this ?! Putin again?! Who?!! In the absence of war, would the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine fly to a “hot spot” in the Kharkiv region?! If not for the vile occupiers, would there be those "hot spots" in Ukraine?! Not! Therefore, for whatever reason this tragedy happened, the first in the chain of culprits is Putin, the old dictator with a headache, who, from the Kremlin’s madman, leads the scum who brought blood, pain and suffering to Ukraine…