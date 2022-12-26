The blackout ended, which became the reason for the rocket attack on Ukraine by the Russian enemy, who, apparently, confused the war (even insane and predatory) with simple terrorism against the civilian population of a sovereign country.

For a day, Ukraine was left without electricity, that is, without water supply and heat in homes. Thank God, the above-zero temperature did not allow us to chill at home to critical levels for health. Most of all, the lack of water in the taps brought trouble, because not every family has the opportunity to stock up on tens of liters of drinking and hundreds of “technical” liquids.

Even adults find it difficult to adapt to such conditions.. Especially when you do not live in a private house, but on the 9th floor of a high-rise building and the nearest pump room with water is 2 kilometers away. What can we say about those families where there are kids who need regular nutrition and sanitary and hygienic procedures. Or old people who are also like children. Oh, God forbid, a lonely old man!

Why are you telling this! After all, almost every Ukrainian for almost 30 hours sat in the dark and cold. Perhaps everyone stood in line at stores that found an opportunity to supply electricity from generators and remained open to customers. Probably, everyone saw the hype (or took part in it himself) buying up 10 loaves of bread and dragging drinking water from the store, loading themselves and their families no less than a trailer for a passenger car.

People are different… Someone was pulling bread and water into their “mink”, fearing a repeat of the blackout and not realizing that even if you bought all the bread in your area, you cannot hide from the threats of war for everyone. Someone, and indeed the majority of them, took water and bread not only for themselves, but also distributed it to those who, due to their age or health, cannot reach the store and stand in line. Ukrainians do not leave their own! And if for Putin's Russia this expression is just a propaganda lie, then for us Ukrainians it is the state of the Ukrainian soul.

Blackout has done a lot of trouble. The economy, which practically stopped without electricity, disrupted technological processes, railway communication, hospitals, children's institutions, the banking system. The emotional state of the population of Ukraine has received another stress, which is unlikely to give the health of the nation.

But this is war... We understand everything. We also understand that the enemy, who has decided to take away our land and our will from us, stops at nothing. The mindless dictator of Russia, already hovering (too long!) over the abyss of nothingness, is trying to drag as many people as possible into the abyss with him. And his own, which he never had, and "strangers". To fight a powerful enemy on the battlefield for the Kremlin is to get one hundred percent defeat. For in a fair fight, Putin's Russia is a criminal biomass, which only thanks to its quantity still holds out from complete destruction and inglorious surrender.. Therefore, Putin uses the only thing that, in his opinion, he has left - trying to undermine the will of the Ukrainian nation to win.

Another attempt and another mistake in assessing the situation of the bunker mad… What did the blackout give the Ukrainians? For us, this test has become an all-Ukrainian exam, which gave a clear understanding of “what is it?”, “how is it?”, and “what to do?”. Now everyone knows how much water, food, blankets, etc. he needs. in order to reduce the negative consequences of the criminal actions of the Kremlin. We know where the pump rooms are and who needs to take bread and water.

Probably, many have seen a video in which the people of Kiev eloquently greeted the appearance of electricity after the elimination of the consequences of a hostile terrorist act with applause and exclamations of “Putin-hoo-lo”! This happened almost throughout the country - applause for the workers of the repair teams and curses towards the Moscow barbarians.

Putin will never break the Ukrainians. From a common misfortune, the Ukrainian NATION is only getting stronger! We were convinced of our ability to survive the disaster and not lose freedom, strength and inspiration to fight the enemy.

TO OUR OBLIGATORY VICTORY!!