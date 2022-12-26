Mad dog in the hay

Today it was reported that Putin ordered the construction of a new “government quarter” and a city on the Arabat Strelka, a sandy spit peninsula in the western part of the Sea of Azov, in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and the Kherson region.

And it's not even that the rustling grandfather is trying to share the "skin of a bear", which has not only not yet been "killed", but is already practically "finishing its hunter". It's about something else...

It seems that the modern Putin's Kremlin has completely “scored” on its own country with the “tolerant people” and does not want to have anything to do even with the territory called “Russia”. 17 million square kilometers, of which more or less ordered to a maximum of 10 percent, seem to be infected with a deadly vile "scab" from which you should stay away.

"Government quarter" on the Arabat Spit... For what "government"? In order to control slaves in the Moscow swamps from afar, sitting in a new comfortable bunker on Genicheskaya Gorka?

Firstly, even if the "Russian land" is affected by some unknown infection, then "the infection does not stick to the infection"! Therefore, the Kremlin "celestials" and "bunker moles" have nothing to worry about! Secondly, worm parasites, which are essentially Putin and his entourage, can only exist in mud and manure.. Fresh air is deadly for them!

It is interesting with what inspiration and a happy smile the pseudo-chairman of the Kherson region Saldo “reported” about such ghostly plans of Putin. He enthusiastically spoke about the fact that this is being done “for the people, for the youth of the Kherson region, who will receive jobs and recreation areas of the highest grade in the “new city”. Even commenting on such statements is somehow embarrassing ...

Russia is turning into a desert with isolated pockets of “Putin-style civilization”. The slogan "Russia for Russians" has long been a laughing stock. True, for some reason, none of the Russians are laughing anymore, trying to get to their own corner before dark and avoid meeting with the new “titular nations”. “Children of Kadyrov” feel themselves on the streets of most Russian cities as rulers who have already subjugated the “indigenous” population and clearly indicated to the Russians “their place” in the food pyramid of Russian society. Is it not from this internal threat uncontrolled by the Kremlin that the nominal owners of the Kremlin are trying to escape?

Having practically lost its own country, simple “dark” Russia still blindly believes in a person (?) who led to the complete collapse of any hopes and dreams of Russians. “The dumb go to corvée and bring their children.” The dumb, blind, deaf and insane biomass, instead of finally trying to put things in order in their yard, clean out the "shit" and finally bring water and gas into a shabby building, is trying to appropriate other people's flowering territories, under the "fastened" slogans of the Kremlin madmen? In order to turn into the same "shit" as their own country?

You know, there is this type of people who never wash their socks, wear them to rotten holes, and then, without even washing their feet, try to steal new ones in the store, motivating them with the need to "maintain their own hygiene". It is these "masters" who have found refuge in the modern Kremlin and "manage" the same moral beggars who have not been able to come out since the dark Middle Ages.

Orcs! What to take from them ...