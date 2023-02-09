Belarus is so close, and so far away... Close by borders, history, friends and relatives, sincerity and diligence, travels, memories. Memories ... Modern Belarus was separated from Ukraine by the "self-proclaimed tsar" Lukashenko and then completely tore off Putin, sending his troops to Ukrainian lands from the territory of Belarus.

It is difficult to overestimate the importance of the Belarusian issue for Ukraine. Putin is trying to involve Belarus in an open war against us Ukrainians. Until he succeeds. Lukashenka understands that the country's entry into the war on the side of the aggressor, who already uses the territory of Belarus as his military foothold, will be the last day of his reign. But will he be smart enough to leave his troops in the cities of permanent deployment?

What is it now, Belarus? Is there a chance for Belarusians to avoid the fate of a colony of imperial Russia? What kind of future do the Belarusians themselves want to get? What can unite Ukraine and Belarus now and what is preventing it? The participants of the round table “Belarusian Platform: public conversation about the future” that took place on February 8 in Kyiv tried to find answers to these questions.. Public activists, politicians, historians and political scientists expressed their vision of the situation and discussed the possible future of Ukrainian-Belarusian relations.

The sharpness and frankness of the conversation only emphasized the importance of the issues under discussion. Unfortunately, it should be recognized that in recent years relations between Ukraine and Belarus have practically been left without attention of the Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin has become a center of gravity for the Belarusian authorities, who exchanged the independence of their own country for debts to their "big brother" and preferences that went in favor of the self-proclaimed potato dictator.

During the discussion, Belarusian activist Aleksey Frantskevich focused on the fact that Belarus is not an aggressor, but the first victim of Russia. He noted that since February 2022, Belarus has been de facto occupied by foreign troops, and Belarusians have been restricted from moving. The country is dominated by total control and persecution. The activist noted that modern Belarus resembles the Gulag.

The majority of the population of Belarus is against Russian aggression. Many Belarusians are now defending Ukraine from the attacker, defending not only the interests of Ukraine, but also the right of Belarus itself to freedom from the Kremlin occupier. But, according to the Belarusians themselves, internal resistance to the regime that sacrificed the country to Putin's imperial ambitions is practically impossible, because the country is really under hostile occupation.

According to Frantskevich, there are two ways for Belarus to cease being a dominion of the Russian Empire. The first is to join forces and help Ukraine overcome a common enemy - the Russian Empire. The second is to organize resistance within Belarus and liberate the country from the Russian occupiers and the Lukashenka regime.

It is bitter to admit, but the Ukrainian authorities pay very little attention to interaction with anti-Putin Belarus. To a certain extent, this is understandable, because Ukraine is at war with Putin's Russia and is defending its freedom from the occupier. But Belarus-Lukashenko also poses a threat to the national interests of our country. Therefore, understanding and resolving the “Belarusian issue” is extremely important for the Victory over the invader. In order to join forces against a common enemy, you need to understand with whom such a union is even possible. Currently, Belarus does not have such a coordinating center that would unite all those who do not want Belarus to have a pro-Russian future and do not agree with the self-seizure of power in Belarus by the dictator Lukashenko, but see the development of the country through democracy and freedom. The existing opposition centers practically do not have an agreed common position and real plans.

According to the general opinion of the experts present, Ukraine and oppositional Belarus urgently need a strategy for the further coexistence of the two countries. Andriy Sheuchyk, a representative of the headquarters of the Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment, emphasized, “While we are fighting, while we are studying, while we have certain hopes, but we do not have a single strategy, there is not a single line, not a word about what Ukraine will do with Belarus . This is not. We must have a plan. And if there is no such plan, what can we talk about? That is, we can neither correct nor express our opinion on this matter, because this subject does not exist.”

The roundtable participants agreed on the need to combine efforts in order to develop a strategy for relations between Ukraine and free Belarus, which will help destroy the common enemy and become the basis for good neighborly relations between the two countries after the Victory. The "Belarusian Platform" should become a place of concentration of efforts of the authorities, experts and civil society, clearly shaping the vision of the future of Ukraine and Belarus.