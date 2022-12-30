Belarus: present and prospects

Yesterday morning, Mordor again attacked Ukrainian cities with rockets and shaheds. Thanks to our air defense, whose fighters destroyed 54 out of 69 missiles, he did it quite unsuccessfully and Putin was not happy with the results of the shelling. Or he rejoiced... Probably, he was “cheated” about “100,500 destroyed Ukrainian power plants, military depots and hundreds of thousands of Bandera people, who from today will no longer mock the Kremlin’s pig dogs at their own perverted Ukrainian discretion”. As you know, a fool grows rich in thought. But now is not about that ...

Sputnik Belarus in its Telegram channel squealed: “A Ukrainian missile of the S-300 complex fell on the territory of Belarus.” Today, in the interval from 10:00 to 11:00, a fall of a Ukrainian S-300 missile into the territory of Belarus was recorded from the territory of Ukraine. The head of state was immediately informed about the case,” the statement said.. "... on behalf of Alexander Lukashenko, a group of specialists from among the employees of the Investigative Committee and the Ministry of Defense of the country finds out the reasons for the incident". “Two main versions are being considered: a missile flew into the territory of Belarus, similar to the recent incident in Poland, when the missile flew off in the wrong direction; the missile was shot down as a result of the operation of the air defense systems of Belarus,” the agency reports.

Tears of regret flowed from the eyes of Ukrainians... How is it? Why do Belarusians have such karma? They are like that… And what are they like, those Belarusians and Belarus? Or, perhaps, is it some other country, similar in name, and not the one from whose military airfields Russian planes take off almost every day and bombard our country with daggers and other deadly gifts? Is it, probably, in another country similar to the name, that a potato dictator presides, who loves to go to the Kremlin and "vouch" with Putin so much? This is a completely different Belarus, not the one that the Russian troops "on the sly" captured without any resistance and now feel at home in this country.. They also shit under the bushes and terrorize the locals.

Perhaps we should remind someone that in less than three months since the beginning of Putin's aggression against Ukraine, more than 600 missile strikes were launched from the territory of Belarus on our land. 633 - this is exactly how much the anti-war initiative "Belarusian Gayun" counted. From them to us!

A loud cry arose in Russia. “Well, now that's it, the CSTO will start a war against Ukraine. Played it, bitches! This is a tractor in Poland, now it is Belarus.” “One hundred percent casus belli for the entry of the Belarusian Armed Forces into the war”…

Yes, so that your throat is overgrown with feathers there “for joy”! Your CSTO is rotten, like all Muscovy together.

Firstly, as Yury Ignat, speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yury Ignat, rightly stated today on the air of Channel 24, “It is not worth believing in the Lukashenka regime, as well as Putin's regime.”

Secondly, “After all, the work of air defense is so intense, including today, that such things are possible. Can't be excluded. We know examples on the territory of neighboring states - some debris can fall, ”the same Yuri Ignat.

And, most importantly, all these incidents are the result of Russian aggression and Russian missile attacks.

And rejoice, our former friends and partners "Lukashenko's" Belarusians, to the fact that Ukraine has not yet launched targeted retaliatory strikes for shelling Ukrainian territory. You have already "worked out" more than one of our accurate shelling! In general, the patience of Ukrainians truly has no limit in relation to Lukashenka's country. And this is the only thing holding back the rage so far. Because Belarus and the country of the “blue-fingered dictator” are really completely different things. Real Belarusians, together with Ukrainians, are now destroying orcs in eastern Ukraine! Real Belarusians are “rail partisans” who haunt the aggressor on the territory of their own country. They are our friends, brothers and partners!

And what Lukashenka gathered around him is the same manure as the “Kremlin flock”. Even worse, because he tries to verbally distance himself from the aggressor, but, in fact, fulfills almost every whim of him, contrary to his conscience and reason. Although where is Lukashenka - and where is that conscience! Therefore, you will have not only "fragments" of the rocket, but also full-fledged Ukrainian "gifts" if it becomes wise to send the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to Ukrainian soil.

In addition to the Muscovite "organic fertilizers" for Ukrainian fields.