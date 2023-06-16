Livestock adaptation

Well, just now, on May 27, at the Grushin conference, held under the pretentious title "Parallel realities in Russian society: a plurality of life-worlds against the backdrop of conflict," statements were made that the citizens of Russia as a whole had adapted to "geopolitical changes" (well, what to do, if the word "War" is prohibited in Russia), and the level of anxiety and the index of consumer sentiment are also at an acceptable level, the "adaptation" of Russians and the level of this "anxiety" has reached a new level (sorry for the tautology).

It is possible that not "all birds can fly to the middle of the Dnieper", but the UAVs calmly flew to Belokamennaya and its suburbs. Residents of Rublyovka, Krasnogorsk and Istrinsky districts, New Moscow and the streets of the "hotbed of evil" itself - Leninsky Prospekt, Profsoyuznaya Street and Atlasova Street, this morning "adapted" to new realities under the explosions and the buzzing of engines of "gifts from Ukraine". No civilian casualties. So far, no casualties...

I wonder if "ordinary" Russians ask themselves the question why thousands of civilians of Ukraine killed by the same Russian UAVs are "SVO", and explosions near Moscow are "an insidious act of terrorism"? Are those "simple" left at all? Or has the rust of Kremlin propaganda already eaten away brains to such an extent that the last gyrus of the brain has finally turned into the letter "Z"?

Despite the "experts' conclusions," the Russians did not "adapt" to the war. Those for whom it has become “unbearable to live in a fascist aggressor country” have already either gone abroad or ended up in prison, expressing their protest. Those who did not accept this war, but could not / did not want to leave the damned country, went into internal emigration. There are critically few of them for any significant resistance to the criminal actions of the Putin regime. And the vast majority do not need any "adaptation" at all. Because even until February 24, 2022, they lived the life of dumb cattle and nothing has changed for them.

But the "cattle" of the central region were afraid of the morning events. What is the war in Moscow? No, you haven't! But it turns out that the central "stall" is also under threat! And it is not a fact that the day after tomorrow, the "generous hand" of the authorities will pour another bucket of miserable slops into the feeder to feed. Moscow and other, more remote regions of Russia have long been "us and them." How happy today were the correspondents of social networks from Kursk and Belgorod, asking the "maskviches" "What, has it already arrived to you?!!!". And "ordinary" Moscow expressed regret that UAVs "circled around Rublyovka and Ogaryovo." We pleased ourselves with additions for an hour - and then calmed down ... Are they waiting for the continuation of the banquet? Or even such events cannot overcome the historical Russian popular apathy, which the Kremlin propaganda for some reason decided to call the new "political value" of Russian society?

It is difficult for Ukraine to defeat such an enemy. Stupid in essence, and even under the guidance of a note thief with a mutilated psyche. We will win, for sure! But the question becomes more and more acute, what to do next? How to remove all pus and stench from Russian society? And to leave such an ulcer of death at its borders is like. More than two hundred thousand black bags, economic losses, social crisis and general decline teach nothing to the moral beggars from a doomed country.

It is hard to believe that such a welcome and inevitable (rather!) death of a head-blind helmsman will be able to divert the course of the Russian dreadnought from disaster. The inertia of this community is too great. The sooner Ukraine, together with its democratic partner countries, can correct the path of the wrecked ship, the more chances there are for the Russians themselves not to end up at the bottom, but to try to get to the shore and start a new life.