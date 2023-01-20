On the verge

People with mental disorders in a healthy civilized society evoke sympathy and need for assistance, protection and treatment. A person with a psychiatric nosology is not to blame for suddenly or gradually losing touch with reality and finding himself in his own world twisted by illness. "Quiet" cared for by family and friends. Those who need constant professional help and treatment are in stationary institutions. Without coercion, by their own will or by the decision of relatives, realizing that without outside help they will not be able to cope with the real world with its rules and challenges. But there are also patients who themselves become a challenge to society, normal people from the point of view of psychiatry.. They pose a threat to themselves or the environment. They are not asked if they agree to treatment. They are isolated and treated forcibly.

The terrible mental illness of Putin and his entourage is progressing every day. This is perhaps the first time in history when a mental disorder has signs of an endemic disease, because from the “first Kremlin patient” Putinism has already covered almost an entire nation on a vast territory, which has turned into a bunch of soulless avatars. Was not Putin the first, but is only the successor of the devastating deadly disease of the whole country? But it will be the last...

It is believed that the Kremlin is preparing for a protracted war. Due to what the modern government of Russia can afford months and years of hostilities? What internal reserves does a country have that has one foot above the abyss of destruction and oblivion? To trust Putin's lies that Russia's economic power on a war footing is 2-3 times greater than the combined capacity of democratic countries? “Russia produces as many missiles a year as all military factories in the world”? Nonsense, understandable even to die-hard Russians (unfortunately - not to everyone). The Kremlin is not ready for a long war and understands this itself. The only hope that remains for Putin and his entourage is a general mobilization and an attempt to "overwhelm" the Ukrainian Defenders with hundreds of thousands of puppets of the Putin regime doomed to slaughter.

Putin does not care about the multiplicity of the exchange. One to 10, up to 100 or 1000 - there is no difference for someone who owns his own people is only a means of uncontrolled enrichment and satisfaction of his own sick ambitions. "Victory at any cost", even at the expense of the destruction of its own population. What kind of “freedom” or “democracy” can there be in a society that has lost its own mind and is watching with doomed humility as the Kremlin spider destroys the last hopes for the future life of the country.

The Russian dictator has already submitted to the State Duma a bill on retroactive denunciation, that is, from March 16, 2022, of Russia's international treaties with the Council of Europe. Among the most significant are the Statute of the Council of Europe and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. Thus, he completely frees his hands to intensify repression within the Russian Federation and continue the war against Ukraine "at any cost." It is clear that the next step will be to amend two laws - "On the state of emergency" and "On the state of war." While the laws are in force in the old version, Russia must notify the Council of Europe if they are introduced. And then - that's all ... Any, even illusory factors that hinder the destruction of Russian society, he practically lost his way. "The darkness that came from the Mediterranean covered the city hated by the procurator"...

But recently, even in such a victory, faith in the Kremlin's spiders is becoming less and less. Even Putin's "pocket drunkard", part-time "Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation", Medvedev, during the next threats to use nuclear weapons, allowed "the loss of a nuclear state" (Russia) in the war. Not far behind him is the "patriarch" of the Russian Fesbeshno-pseudo-religious sect of the Russian Orthodox Church Gundyaev. “Any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world” - a prophecy like “the whole world is in ruins”, as “the only way out” according to the “viceroy of the Lord on Russian land” ...

In less than a year after the start of the aggression of Putin's Russia against Ukraine, humanity was on the verge of existence. The European Parliament voted for the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine, committed by the political and military leadership of Russia. Commendable. Well done! But will anyone and whom be pursued if now the “whole world” does not unite and destroy the enemy, leaving him no chance not only to win, but even to such an “end of the world” he “dreams” ...