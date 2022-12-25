December 22 was a significant day in Ukraine's confrontation against unmotivated criminal Russian aggression. Zelensky returns from the United States, where he had fruitful meetings with Joe Biden and received a three-minute congressional applause. America once again confirmed its intention to be with Ukraine until the end. And there can be only one end in this bloody page of history - the destruction of the enemy and our victory. “I want all Ukrainians to know that the American people are with you and will be with you for as long as it takes,” Biden said, clearly expressing the position of the government and people of the United States.

Putin's propagandists have already washed their tongues and tore their throats, trying to somehow humiliate the next geopolitical victory of Ukraine. After all, the applauding US Congress is far from the leaders of some African tribes worshiping Putin’s “genius”, while imagining the old dictator baked with mustard at a festive ritual dinner. Furious envy inspired the “Kremlin nightingale” with the opportunity to see a hint of the “Colorado ribbon” in the tie of the President of the United States, and in Kuleba’s sneakers from the New Balance brand the letter “Z” instead of “N”. By the way, interestingly, while watching the movie "Zorro" in the Kremlin, Putin and co. get a painful orgasm from the main letter of the film?

Zelensky returns home with a victory. "We don't need you to fight for us. We need your weapons, our servicemen can perfectly control your tanks and planes.” And there will be weapons. There will be much-needed Patriots, there will be tanks and planes a little later. There will be everything that is necessary for the speedy destruction of the occupier and the liberation of the Ukrainian land from the enemy, and the world around it from the threat from the bloody Putin regime.

"We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world. But the battle continues. And we must defeat the Kremlin on the battlefield. This is a battle not only for land, for this or that part of Europe. This is a battle not only for the life, freedom and security of Ukrainians or any other people that Russia seeks to conquer.

This is a battle for what kind of world our children and grandchildren will live in," Zelensky said.

This war is a real battle of Ukrainians to the death for life, for freedom, for the future. December 22 marked another achievement of Ukrainians. The enemy for 300 days of his bloody invasion lost 100,000 of his pig tasks, which, on the orders of the idiot dictator, brought pain and tears to the Ukrainian land. Huge number. A terrible figure... After all, we all understand that these 100,000 orcs did not commit suicide, but were destroyed in battle. A battle in a war always brings losses to both sides. How many of the best sons and daughters of Ukraine gave their lives to turn those 100,000 into fertilizer!

This stupid Putin's Russia is ready to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of carcasses of cannon fodder to the insane leader of the Kremlin flock. For us, Ukrainians, every life of the Defender, which he loses while protecting the country from a thief, is excruciating pain and sadness.. We will win, for sure! But the price of our victory depends not only on the heroism and courage of the Ukrainians, but also on how modern and deadly the weapons in their hands will be.

We hope that the United States and other partner countries understand how important it is now to provide Ukraine with everything that is urgently needed to quickly defeat the enemy. America's reaction to the arrival of the President of Ukraine fully meets our expectations and gives grounds for confidence that 100 thousand will quickly turn into 200, 300 thousand, and this will eventually break the spine of possessed criminals.