Kherson as a bait for Ukraine: you can’t leave and stay

In the most famous novel by Oles Gonchar "The Cathedral" (1968), one of the protagonist heroes proves to his interlocutors that in no case should a hydroelectric power station be built in the Dnipropetrovsk region - they say, it will be the same as in the Kherson region: "on Kakhovskoe, de piv-Ukraine let them go to the bottom. They cut down the whole great meadow, they thought the sea was waking up, but they were waking up the swamp! Rotten flowers, stink all over Ukraine!

Although in just 10–15 years, the Kakhovka Sea was perceived not as a stupid and criminal violence against nature and history, but as its miraculous transformation based on reason, science, technology and faith in a brighter future. The film story by Alexander Dovzhenko "Poem about the Sea" (1956), where the action is built just around the flooding of the Kherson black soil and floodplain, ends with a lofty idyllic picture: "And on the birch Katerina marvel at the distance, at the sea horizon. The sea was splashing and sloshing, we were feeding in trivos, one was the most common in the world, we were chasing the wind. "But, of course, the main point of creating the Kakhovka reservoir is not electricity, but water: to the Crimea - through the North Crimean Canal and for watering Kherson watermelon and other plantations.

One of the most painful topics in late Soviet Ukraine is the ecology and the cascade of Dnieper hydroelectric power stations designed under Stalin, built (except for the earlier Dneproges) in the Khrushchev era and flooded the places of Cossack history and the most fertile black soil. At the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, there were even projects on how to drain reservoirs and reclaim land, primarily the Kakhovka Sea. Alas, the projects turned out to be unrealizable due to radioactive sludge at the bottom of the Kyiv Sea - after Chernobyl.

However, now a team of more radical and uncompromising "hydraulic engineers" has joined the problem of lowering reservoirs by blowing up dams: Putin, Shoigu, Surovikin, Ostankino propagandists, amateur pro-Kremlin "military correspondents". But they are not thinking about the times of Ukrainian Cossack glory, not about ecology, not about hydrogeology, and not even about flooded black earth - after all, if you capture all or almost all of Ukraine, Russia will become the most black earth country in the world. They think about what is more effective: blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and flooding Kherson and the left bank of the Dnieper? A blow to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant? Or the use of tactical nuclear weapons? What is on the forehead, what is on the forehead, what is the forehead on the asphalt.

It was the situation around Kherson and its environs that became the main knot of this war.. Knot tight and cunningly tied.

The city is shrouded in fog. Fog of war. According to some reports, the Russian army hastily evacuated to the left bank employees of the "military-civilian" occupation administrations and willing local residents - either those who received Russian "passports", or everyone in a row. They even removed the Russian tricolor from the building of the Kherson "military-civilian administration." Museum valuables are being evacuated in an unknown direction, for some reason the remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin were taken away. They leave the city and parts of the National Guard. Amateur rapper and "deputy governor of the Kherson region of the Russian Federation" Kirill Stremousov promised terrible repressions "according to the laws of war" - forced deportation to the "occupied" (i.e. not occupied) part of Ukraine to those store owners who refuse to accept Russian rubles or accept them at a bad exchange rate - and this is already everywhere in Kherson. Pro-Ukrainian commentators have a joyful foreboding of an imminent victory and a joyful hope that both the Putin regime and the Russian state will end their history near Kherson.

But, on the other hand, and also - from the other (left) side of the Dnieper - new Russian military units, as well as "chmobiks" (mobilized after September 21), additional military equipment and ammunition are being drawn to Kherson. And in general, according to Ukrainian military intelligence, it is near Kherson that the most combat-ready Russian military units, including paratroopers, are concentrated. It doesn't look like Russia is preparing yet another "goodwill gesture", "regrouping" or "difficult decision". Rather, preparation for a long defense and the transformation of the city into Stalingrad and Grozny, and then into Mariupol and Aleppo. And as a hypothetical bonus scenario - preparations for an attack on Nikolaev, Voznesensk and even Transnistria, as well as cutting off Odessa and the ports of the Odessa region from the rest of Ukraine.

And in this inconsistency of actions one can see the "fork" of the Kremlin's strategic decisions on Kherson.

Although the Kremlin itself has not yet decided what to do with this "suitcase without a handle" of regional significance. Hence - and seven Fridays a week, and "mess instead of music."

Hold Kherson - without the prospect of a further offensive? But then the number of casualties among contractors and "chmobiks" may turn out to be dimensionless, although who among Russian generals and ministers cares about this? The meaning of keeping Kherson is in the further advancement of the Russian army to the west. And also to prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from advancing in the direction of Crimea, Melitopol and Mariupol.

But the main value of Kherson is not military-strategic, but symbolic: this is a reason for "pride"! The retention of this "new territory" at least somehow explains to Russian television viewers why tens of thousands of Russians have died and continue to die.

Leaving Kherson and moving on to a deep defense on the left bank of the Dnieper would be a competent decision of the Russian command - based on rational military goal-setting. Of fundamental importance for Russia are Novaya Kakhovka and control over the North Crimean Canal, as well as Melitopol as the key stronghold of the entire Russian presence in the "new territories."

But many in the Russian leadership believe that leaving Kherson will lead to a collapse in Putin's rating, which may be followed by a palace coup, the fall of the entire political regime, and then civil war, Troubles, the collapse of Russia into several parts.. (In the West, such a scenario is feared primarily because of the release of nuclear weapons from unified state control.)

Moscow's main task now, on the eve of the G-20 summit, is to impose negotiations on Ukraine and "force it to peace" (more precisely, to cease hostilities) - on any acceptable terms.

All and sundry suddenly started talking about the need for speedy negotiations between the US, Russia and Ukraine: Elon Musk, Pope Francis, Macron, Biden, Sullivan, US senators, Washington Post, etc., and so on.. This is understandable: no one wants to turn into nuclear ashes.

But we have to admit: the main political actor now - both on the scale of Ukraine, and on the scale of the post-Soviet space, and on the scale of the whole of Europe, and on the scale of the whole world - is not Biden at all and not the Pope of Rome, not Putin and not Zelensky, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Even taking into account the critical dependence on the supply of Western weapons and Western financial assistance. The West can recommend one or another course of action to Zelensky, advise something, but any demand for a ceasefire, any ultimatum on the condition of cessation of assistance, will be perceived as a betrayal of Ukraine and collusion with the Kremlin. Therefore, now we see a new rhetoric of the West: they say, our business is to advise, and let Kyiv decide the question of the possibility or impossibility of negotiations.

Kherson can also become a negotiating bait for Ukraine from the Kremlin in the format "Kherson in exchange for peace": they say, we voluntarily leave the city, and you agree to our conditions (demilitarization, denazification, de-Satanization, deluciferization, recognition of the Russian status of Crimea and Sevastopol, assigning a land "corridor" to the Crimea for the Russian Federation: underline as necessary).

Therefore, the forced withdrawal (or flight) of Russian troops from Kherson - in order to level the shame of the Kremlin - can be covered up by a high-profile action and an environmental disaster - for example, undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which, probably, the characters of Oles Gonchar's novel secretly dreamed about. Of course, the Kremlin will say that it was "ukry", "benderites", "nazis" who blew it up. But no one in the world will believe them. And Russian TV viewers will not even remember that Ukraine has not controlled the vicinity of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station since the beginning of March.. True, in the event of an explosion, Crimea will be left without water from the North Crimean Canal, and the cooling system at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is on the verge of an accident, which in the future threatens a new Chernobyl or Fukushima. But the Kremlin believes that it is not about the ecology in the Kherson region, but about whether Russia will exist or not. Well, we also remember Putin's imperative in the spirit of Dostoevsky: why do we need such a world if there is no Russia in it? So it is impossible to predict, based only on rational premises, whether there will be a nuclear strike, the explosion of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant or the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station: this is not a matter of political analytics, but of clinical psychiatry.

But what if the Kremlin's undercover collective pressure on the West, and the West on Ukraine, turns out to be successful? Like, if you don’t help persuade Zelensky to negotiate, you will have a squirrel, there will be a whistle. In a sense, if not a nuclear mushroom, then the destruction of the entire civilian infrastructure of Ukraine and the flow of Ukrainian refugees into Europe measured in millions.

Both the Chinese and Iranian agendas work for the same scenario. The military escalation around Taiwan will push the war in Ukraine into the background. In addition, the defeat of the Russian Federation on the field of hostilities and the change of the Putin regime, according to the Republicans who won the by-elections in Congress, can strengthen China, which they would not like to do.

And therefore, the Kremlin will use all possible forces to lobby "Minsk-3" or "Istanbul-2" with approximately the following agenda: the Russian army is leaving Kherson and from the entire right bank of the Dnieper. An incredible achievement of Putin's political and military leadership genius will be announced to Russian television viewers as the creation of a "land corridor" to the Crimea - from Mariupol to Melitopol, as well as the accession to the Russian Federation of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

The division of Ukraine takes place along the Dnieper - like Korea into North and South in 1953 at 38 latitude.

The Russian military is sent home - for retraining and the same "regrouping", but already real. The Russian defense industry continues to work day and night - the mobilization of the economy, after all. Western politicians take credit for both peace in Ukraine and winter in warmth and comfort without energy shortages. Everything is great. Western politicians explain to Ukrainian citizens that they didn’t manage to win back Mariupol, Melitopol and Berdyansk, but then someday they will succeed. As for Crimea... Well, we don't know what to tell you about Crimea... But missiles don't fly anymore, no one fires at the energy structure, no one gives nightmares about air raids.

And such an idyll will last for some time - four months. Maybe five. And then all six. Pope Francis will talk about Russian humanism and Dostoevsky.

And, if a civil war and the fall of the Putin regime do not happen in Russia, if the “Prigozhinites”, “Kadyrovtsy” and others do not actively shoot each other, then a new February 24 will soon come. Which, given Putin's love for digital symbolism, may fall just on February 24, but already in 2023. And the second "SVO" will have little resemblance to the first: the Russian military group will not be 200 thousand, but five times more. Perhaps there will be few armored vehicles, but the missile arsenal will be significantly replenished - due to Iranian, Korean and new Russian missiles.

In 1938, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill uttered his famous words (regarding the "Munich Pact", according to which the Sudetenland was torn from Czechoslovakia) - about the choice between war and shame (shameful peace). Choosing shame, you end up with both shame and war.

It seems that many politicians in the West have forgotten this imperative and want to return to the old comfortable and peaceful times as soon as possible. And if they really forgot, then no matter how much they had to check it again in practice - as during the Second World War. True, with an unpredictable nuclear prospect ...