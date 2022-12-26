US lawmakers tentatively agreed on additional assistance to Ukraine - media

11:47 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

US lawmakers agree to provide Ukraine with at least $800 million in additional aid in 2023. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the promulgated US National Defense Bill (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $858 billion.



The compromise version of the bill is the result of months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and the House of Representatives, the agency notes.



The overall bill calls for $45 billion more in defense spending than Biden had asked for as congressional negotiators tried to overcome the effects of global inflation and provide Ukraine with additional security assistance.



The bill provides for $2.7 billion to increase munitions manufacturing capacity, as well as temporarily waiving some restrictions on munitions contracts to support Ukraine.



Fiscal 2023 Defense Policy Paper Expected to Pass Senate and House of Representatives in December. Then he will be sent to the White House for Biden to sign the law.



However, the bill is not the final word on spending, Reuters explains.. Authorization bills, like the NDAA, only create programs. Congress must pass appropriation bills to give the government the legal authority to spend federal money.



Congressional leaders have yet to agree on an appropriation bill for next year.



The NDAA, adopted every year since 1961, covers everything from pay increases for US troops (it's 4.6% this year) to the number of ships and planes that can be purchased and how to deal with China and Russia. Legislators are using the NDAA as a vehicle for a number of initiatives.