The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council named the approximate losses of farmers due to the explosion of a hydroelectric power station

19:01 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Agrarians in southern Ukraine will change the structure of crops and reorient themselves to other branches of agriculture due to the lack of irrigation as a result of the Russians blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



This was announced at a briefing by the Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council (VAR) Denis Marchuk.

"The south has always traditionally grown such oilseeds as sunflower, rapeseed, soybeans, because there was a lot of sun and irrigation, that is, ideal conditions for harvesting much more than in other territories of Ukraine. I think that after the de-occupation, agricultural producers will look for crop rotation opportunities and use any international technologies," Marchuk said.

According to him, due to the lack of irrigation in the south of Ukraine, the losses will be large.

"Due to the lack of water supplies for irrigation in the south of Ukraine, the losses will be enormous. For 2021, the region produced more than 4 million oilseeds. This is more than 14% of the total export potential of Ukraine and a large number of jobs. Therefore, in terms of funds, this is more than $1.5 billion only for the grain and oil group, which Ukraine will receive less due to the fact that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was destroyed and there is no way to carry water away from there," Marchuk said.

He added that it will be possible to talk more specifically about financial losses after the withdrawal of large water.

"However, it is already known that in the part of the right bank of the Kherson region, approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land have been flooded and more than 100,000 tons of products have been lost," the deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council noted.

At the same time, he stressed that agriculture in the southern regions will not stop completely even in the absence of irrigation.. According to Marchuk, not all lands that are under cultivation in this region use land reclamation.. For example, in the Kherson region, about 300 thousand hectares of land are irrigated, while the sown area is almost a million hectares.

“In conditions without water, it is very difficult to talk about profitability, so those who return and want to engage in agriculture will probably simply increase the number of crops.

The deputy chairman of the VAR believes that the problem of lack of irrigation can be partially solved through the use of well technology. He explained that those entrepreneurs whose business is located near the water will be able to use it, so these will be isolated cases.



Marchuk also noted that farmers in the southern regions will have to support the state through special programs and subsidies.. In his opinion, agricultural producers of this region will be able to reorient their own business, in particular, to engage in greenhouse farms.