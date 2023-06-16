The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council named the approximate losses of farmers due to the explosion of a hydroelectric power station

Agrarians in southern Ukraine will change the structure of crops and reorient themselves to other branches of agriculture due to the lack of irrigation as a result of the Russians blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.
This was announced at a briefing by the Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council (VAR) Denis Marchuk.
According to him, due to the lack of irrigation in the south of Ukraine, the losses will be large.
He added that it will be possible to talk more specifically about financial losses after the withdrawal of large water.
At the same time, he stressed that agriculture in the southern regions will not stop completely even in the absence of irrigation.. According to Marchuk, not all lands that are under cultivation in this region use land reclamation.. For example, in the Kherson region, about 300 thousand hectares of land are irrigated, while the sown area is almost a million hectares.
The deputy chairman of the VAR believes that the problem of lack of irrigation can be partially solved through the use of well technology. He explained that those entrepreneurs whose business is located near the water will be able to use it, so these will be isolated cases.
Marchuk also noted that farmers in the southern regions will have to support the state through special programs and subsidies.. In his opinion, agricultural producers of this region will be able to reorient their own business, in particular, to engage in greenhouse farms.
