World Bank to lend Ukraine $1.5 billion

11:56 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a US$1.5 billion Development and Recovery Policy Loan for Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the World Bank.

"This loan is provided under the guarantees of the Japanese government under the Trust Fund to provide Ukraine with the necessary credit support (ADVANCE Ukraine) and is an integral part of the international support package aimed at meeting the country's financial needs in 2023," the message says.

According to the World Bank, the loan will help support three key areas of government reform aimed at mitigating the effects of the Russian invasion.

“Firstly, it will help address the needs of newly impoverished and displaced families by providing support to such households.. Second, it addresses issues of transparency and accountability in public spending.. Third, it will help markets function better both during and after the war.

“Since February 2022, the World Bank has been continuously working with the international donor community to secure emergency funding that is helping the government of Ukraine keep children in schools, hospitals and key public services,” said World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Affairs. Asia Antonella Bassani.

For its part, Ukraine has demonstrated “extreme resilience in the face of Russian invasion,” she said.. The World Bank noted the government's efforts to implement complex reforms in the midst of war and given the future for the country's long-term development.



After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, mobilized support from the World Bank enabled the Ukrainian government to provide essential public services reaching more than 13 million Ukrainians, the financial institution said.