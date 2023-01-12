BP banned the gambling business from being on a simplified taxation system

19:11 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Rada has finally adopted in the second reading my draft No. 8079 on the prohibition of the gambling business from entering the simplified taxation. system

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, MP from the Golos faction, announced this on his Telegram channel.



According to him, bill No. 8079 was supported by 303 people's deputies.

"In the latest edition, it entered into force immediately and from the next day the entire gambling business is transferred to the full taxation rate.. So guys from the OP, don't delay signing. Every day is money for the budget," added Zheleznyak.

The bill proposes to return the restrictions on the ban on staying on the simplified taxation system to business entities engaged in organizing and conducting gambling, lotteries (except for the distribution of lotteries), betting (bookmaker betting, totalizator betting).