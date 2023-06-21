Infrastructure recovery: Ukraine and the EIB signed a memorandum for €840 million

15:04 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Werner Heuer signed a Memorandum providing for the allocation of 840 million euros for the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure.



In particular, the 840 million euros envisaged by the Memorandum will be directed to the preparation, evaluation, financing and implementation of restoration projects:

municipal infrastructure (schools, hospitals, etc.);

public buildings, taking into account energy efficiency;

water supply and drainage infrastructure;

transport networks and public transport.

In addition, the Memorandum provides for cooperation between Ukraine and the EIB on:

use of a special trust fund from the EIB "EU for Ukraine Fund";

lending to projects in Ukraine supported by guarantees from the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+).

"We will work together on a number of projects aimed at restoring municipal and transport infrastructure, improving energy efficiency, etc.. We appreciate the support that the Bank has already provided to Ukrainians and thank EIB President Werner Heuer for cooperation and the critical role of the Bank for Ukraine's resilience in the face of war," Kubrakov commented on the signing of the Memorandum.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023, which is taking place this week in London.