The wave of migrants from Ukraine will positively affect the economies of European countries - NBU study

18:11 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In the long term, the wave of migrants from Ukraine will have a positive impact on the economies of European countries due to the active integration of Ukrainians into the labor market and society.

This is reported to the NBU.



Thus, due to the war in Ukraine and global inflation, consumption in the EU could decrease by 1.1%, but the expenses of internally displaced Ukrainians support consumption in European countries, according to a study by the National Bank.



Some economists state a significant influence of Ukrainians on retail sales. For example, thanks to a wave of migration from Ukraine, there was a short-term surge in retail trade and private consumption in Poland and Estonia. At the same time, since June, their volumes have returned to the pre-war level.

How much Ukrainians spent abroad



In general, from March to October (for eight months), Ukrainians, according to the NBU, spent more than $15 billion abroad.



A significant part of this amount is the funds that the migrants withdraw from their Ukrainian bank cards.. In October, their volume amounted to about $1 billion, and in the first months of a full-scale invasion - $2 billion.



Most Ukrainians spent in Germany, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. These funds have become a tangible contribution to the national economies of the EU countries, said the head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshny.



Ukrainians paid more taxes than they received assistance

In the spring and summer, Ukrainians abroad mostly spent their savings and funds that were transferred to them from Ukraine. However, since autumn, they have become more actively involved in the labor market in the EU and spend more labor income.



For example, since February 24, Ukrainians in Poland have paid 10 billion zlotys (about $2.4 billion) in taxes - this amount exceeds the amount of social assistance provided by Poland to IDPs.

“The results of the study prove once again that Ukrainians are not used to sitting idly by and are actively integrating into the labor market. In particular, they resort to entrepreneurship in the countries of their forced stay. For Europe, such migrants are rather a find and an achievement, for us it is a colossal loss,” comments Pyshny.

How much does the EU spend on migrants?

At the same time, the wave of migrants, despite the positive effect, created certain challenges for the European economies. Yes, the spending of Ukrainian migrants supported consumption, but at the same time it was an additional factor in high inflation rates in the EU, which in 2022 reached record highs for decades due to rising energy prices.



If two-thirds of registered Ukrainians abroad continue to need support, the EU will spend between 26.4 and 73.3 billion euros per year on them.. At the same time, due to the fact that Ukrainians are strengthening the EU labor market, in the medium term, the effect of the wave of migrants on the budgets of European countries will be “positive,” the NBU says.