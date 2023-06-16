The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the nationalization of banks under martial law

17:56 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On Monday, May 29, the Verkhovna Rada held a meeting at which a decision was made in the second reading on a bill aimed at improving the procedure for withdrawing banks from the market under martial law.



This bill gives the National Bank of Ukraine the opportunity to nationalize banks owned by sanctioned owners. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak also expressed support for this law..



305 people's deputies voted for the adoption of the law. This means that the NBU now has the tools to nationalize Sens Bank (formerly known as Alfa Bank), which is owned by Russian citizens Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, who were sanctioned by both Ukraine and the European Union. .



Under the new law, a sanctioned person will be prevented from acquiring or increasing a significant holding in a bank. Thus, if the owners of the bank are subject to Ukrainian or international sanctions, the NBU is obliged to declare the bank insolvent and withdraw it from the market.



Moreover, even a solvent bank that is systemically important can be taken out of the market if sanctions are imposed. During martial law, the NBU has the right to decide on depriving a bank of a banking license and on its liquidation (if the bank is not systemically important) or on withdrawing the bank from the market (if the bank is systemically important).



If, after the decision of the NBU to withdraw a systemically important bank from the market, the state agrees to such a withdrawal, the process of nationalization of the bank actually begins, while the bank itself continues to function, and its owners are replaced by the state.



The authors of the bill note that depositors will not suffer the negative consequences of nationalization. In the event that the state refuses to participate in the withdrawal of a systemically important bank from the market, the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals can carry out the withdrawal of the bank in the usual manner.



The explanatory note to the law emphasizes that in such a situation, deposits will be fully reimbursed during martial law.



The law will enter into force after signing by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the president. Previously, the Verkhovna Rada had already adopted a law that simplified the procedure for the nationalization of systemically important banks during the war.