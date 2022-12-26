Hungary does not support EU plans for 18 billion euros for Ukraine for 2023

17:49 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Hungary does not support European Union plans to provide Ukraine with an 18 billion euro aid package planned for 2023.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated this on Friday, December 2, in an interview with one of the state radio stations, Telex reports.

“ We do not support taking a common EU loan for this purpose, because we do not want the EU to become a community of states with common debts. There is no need to turn from a community of states into a community of debtors. debts, and other countries. We do not support EU joint borrowing, not only in connection with Ukraine, but also in other cases," Orban said.

He stated that it is necessary to share the costs of supporting Ukraine and that each country pays separately from its budgets.

"We have reserved the necessary money and will give it to Ukraine in 2023.. If the West were striving for peace, then these costs would not exist, or they would not be so large.. But for now, Hungary is unnecessarily forced, but understands that it is necessary to support Ukraine," Orban added.

The Hungarian prime minister is dissatisfied with the fact that Ukraine is provided with funds not only for military needs, but also for the functioning of the state.